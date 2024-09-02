From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Unite Against Book Bans, Unite Against Hate: Panel Discussion
Date:
Thursday, September 26, 2024
Time:
7:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Event Type:
Panel Discussion
Organizer/Author:
Santa Cruz Public Libraries
Location Details:
Ow Family Community Room
Capitola Branch Library, 2005 Wharf Road, Capitola
Capitola Branch Library, 2005 Wharf Road, Capitola
Join a diverse panel including a local teen, young adult, researcher, and librarian for an informal discussion about the ways reading challenged and banned books positively influence well being, reduce hate and bias, and even save lives.
Presenters include: Zak Keith, Diversity Center Graduate Student Researcher and Program Coordinator; Amber Baumbach, Capitola Branch Library Youth Services Librarian; Maddeline Aliyah, speaker, poet, author, and Santa Cruz Queer Trans Youth Council member; and Alex Trask, Delta High School Junior.
For more information: https://santacruzpl.libcal.com/event/12983642
Added to the calendar on Mon, Sep 2, 2024 9:09AM
