Unite Against Book Bans, Unite Against Hate: Panel Discussion

Date:

Thursday, September 26, 2024

Time:

7:00 PM - 8:00 PM

Event Type:

Panel Discussion

Organizer/Author:

Santa Cruz Public Libraries

Location Details:

Ow Family Community Room

Capitola Branch Library, 2005 Wharf Road, Capitola

Join a diverse panel including a local teen, young adult, researcher, and librarian for an informal discussion about the ways reading challenged and banned books positively influence well being, reduce hate and bias, and even save lives.



Presenters include: Zak Keith, Diversity Center Graduate Student Researcher and Program Coordinator; Amber Baumbach, Capitola Branch Library Youth Services Librarian; Maddeline Aliyah, speaker, poet, author, and Santa Cruz Queer Trans Youth Council member; and Alex Trask, Delta High School Junior.



This event is part of Santa Cruz Public Libraries Banned Books Week celebration and United Against Hate Week collaboration. Co-sponsors include Santa Cruz County United for Safe and Inclusive Communities(SCCUSIC), The Diversity Center (TDC), and the Resource Center for Nonviolence (RCNV).