What Food Not Bombs Really Does
"We are seeking to end hunger and poverty not just feed it." says Keith McHenry. If you're ready to join the movement, there are 7 steps.
As he wraps up "Seven steps to organizing a Food Not Bombs chapter in your community", Keith explains exactly what Food Not Bombs does:
We are not a charity, we are seeking to build a movement to end the exploitation of the economic and political system. If you are not interested in changing society so no one needs to eat at a soup kitchen then you might want to volunteer with a church or government food program. We are seeking to end hunger and poverty not just feed it. When so much money is spent on the military we know it is possible to create a world where no one is required to stand in line to eat at a charityMaybe this little spoiler with encourage you to take it from the top, and work your way through each step. Keith also uses the X platform to reach the public, but I read it like this https://nitter.poast.org/keith_mchenry
- Ann Archy
For more information: https://anarcho.buzz/index.php/2024/09/01/...
