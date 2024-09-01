Close Guantánamo NOW!

Date:

Wednesday, September 04, 2024

Time:

3:00 PM - 4:00 PM

Event Type:

Vigil/Ritual

Organizer/Author:

Gavrilah

Location Details:

San Francisco Ferry Building (Harry Bridges Plaza / Embarcadero)

Bay Area: please show up for the Global Monthly Vigils happening around the world on the first Wednesday of the month, every month, as we urgently tell President Biden: Close Guantánamo NOW and release the 16 Muslim men who have been cleared for release—some for well over a decade.



Biden must follow his own words and CLOSE GITMO ASAP!



“America will not torture. We will uphold the rights of those who we bring to justice. And we will close the detention facility at Guantánamo Bay…. [W]e say to our friends that the alliances, treaties and international organizations we build must be credible and they must be effective. That requires a common commitment not only to listen and live by the rules, but to enforce the rules when they are, in fact, clearly violated”

~US Vice President Joe Biden, February 2009



President George W. Bush declared his wish to shutter the prison that he had opened. Both Obama and Biden promised to do the same. NOW may well be the last chance for Guantánamo closure; Trump had planned to enlarge the facility for more 'bad guys'; Kamala Harris has thus far been quiet on the issue.



Please join World Can't Wait, Amnesty International and the many co-sponsoring organizations worldwide to deliver that message on Wednesday, September 4, 3PM at the traffic island (Harry Bridges Plaza) outside the SF Ferry Building.

