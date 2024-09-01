From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Missing Peace Mondays: Summer of Love for Gaza Debrief Codepink Community Hour
Monday, September 09, 2024
5:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Meeting
Angela
Join CODEPINK Palestine campaign organizers, Nour and Alexis for our online community call, "Missing Peace Mondays," where we come together to reflect, mourn, educate, and mobilize.
Welcome back to Missing Peace Mondays! We will debrief Disrupting the Democratic National Convention, Gaza Summer School and the 2024 Summer of Love for Gaza!
Added to the calendar on Sun, Sep 1, 2024 10:10AM
