Missing Peace Mondays: Summer of Love for Gaza Debrief Codepink Community Hour

Date:

Monday, September 09, 2024

Time:

5:00 PM - 6:00 PM

Event Type:

Meeting

Organizer/Author:

Angela

Location Details:

Join CODEPINK Palestine campaign organizers, Nour and Alexis for our online community call, "Missing Peace Mondays," where we come together to reflect, mourn, educate, and mobilize.



Welcome back to Missing Peace Mondays! We will debrief Disrupting the Democratic National Convention, Gaza Summer School and the 2024 Summer of Love for Gaza!