top
San Francisco
San Francisco
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
View events for the week of 10/6/2024
San Francisco Health, Housing & Public Services

The Mayor of the Tenderloin, featuring Del Seymour & Alison Owings

1187 Franklin Street, San Francisco, 94109 or via Zoom: https://zoom.us/j/96259946954?pwd=yFdjlGHmbBBv17k5LmaNKVfyaaar6f.1 Meeting ID: 9...
Download PDF (341.9KB)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Sunday, October 06, 2024
Time:
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Event Type:
Speaker
Organizer/Author:
Unitarian Universalists of SF
Location Details:
1187 Franklin Street, San Francisco, 94109
or via Zoom:
https://zoom.us/j/96259946954?pwd=yFdjlGHmbBBv17k5LmaNKVfyaaar6f.1

Meeting ID: 962 5994 6954
Passcode: 516128
Due out Sept. 10, 2024, “Mayor of the Tenderloin: Del Seymour’s Journey from Living on the Streets to Fighting Homelessness in San Francisco” (Beacon Press, 272 pages, $25) paints a vivid portrait of a man who freed himself from drug addiction and dealing to fashion a way out for marginalized inhabitants of the area. Seymour earned the nickname Mayor of the Tenderloin. The meeting will be a conversation between Del and Alison Owings, who wrote the book. Alison Owings was trained as a journalist, and worked in television news broadcasts for years. Her books include “Frauen/German Women Recall the Third Reich”, “Hey, Waitress! / The USA from the Other Side of the Tray”, and “Indian Voices / Listening to Native Americans”.
For more information: https://www.uusf.org/forum
Added to the calendar on Sat, Aug 31, 2024 10:59PM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$35.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2024 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code