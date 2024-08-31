From the Open-Publishing Calendar
The Mayor of the Tenderloin, featuring Del Seymour & Alison Owings
Sunday, October 06, 2024
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Speaker
Unitarian Universalists of SF
1187 Franklin Street, San Francisco, 94109
or via Zoom:
https://zoom.us/j/96259946954?pwd=yFdjlGHmbBBv17k5LmaNKVfyaaar6f.1
Meeting ID: 962 5994 6954
Passcode: 516128
Due out Sept. 10, 2024, “Mayor of the Tenderloin: Del Seymour’s Journey from Living on the Streets to Fighting Homelessness in San Francisco” (Beacon Press, 272 pages, $25) paints a vivid portrait of a man who freed himself from drug addiction and dealing to fashion a way out for marginalized inhabitants of the area. Seymour earned the nickname Mayor of the Tenderloin. The meeting will be a conversation between Del and Alison Owings, who wrote the book. Alison Owings was trained as a journalist, and worked in television news broadcasts for years. Her books include “Frauen/German Women Recall the Third Reich”, “Hey, Waitress! / The USA from the Other Side of the Tray”, and “Indian Voices / Listening to Native Americans”.
For more information: https://www.uusf.org/forum
