The Mayor of the Tenderloin, featuring Del Seymour & Alison Owings

Date:

Sunday, October 06, 2024

Time:

9:30 AM - 11:00 AM

Event Type:

Speaker

Organizer/Author:

Unitarian Universalists of SF

Location Details:

Due out Sept. 10, 2024, “Mayor of the Tenderloin: Del Seymour’s Journey from Living on the Streets to Fighting Homelessness in San Francisco” (Beacon Press, 272 pages, $25) paints a vivid portrait of a man who freed himself from drug addiction and dealing to fashion a way out for marginalized inhabitants of the area. Seymour earned the nickname Mayor of the Tenderloin. The meeting will be a conversation between Del and Alison Owings, who wrote the book. Alison Owings was trained as a journalist, and worked in television news broadcasts for years. Her books include “Frauen/German Women Recall the Third Reich”, “Hey, Waitress! / The USA from the Other Side of the Tray”, and “Indian Voices / Listening to Native Americans”.

