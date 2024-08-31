top
San Francisco Anti-War Racial Justice

Postcards to Hitler: A German Jew’s Defiance in a Time of Terror

1187 Franklin Street, San Francisco, 94109 or via Zoom: Join Zoom Meeting https://zoom.us/j/97292849068?pwd=jcMGtlis6Q7obdNI0pbvlHN00TtEr...
Date:
Sunday, September 22, 2024
Time:
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Event Type:
Class/Workshop
Organizer/Author:
Unitarian Universalists of SF
Location Details:
1187 Franklin Street, San Francisco, 94109
or via Zoom:
Join Zoom Meeting
https://zoom.us/j/97292849068?pwd=jcMGtlis6Q7obdNI0pbvlHN00TtErq.1

Meeting ID: 972 9284 9068
Passcode: 738569
Marty Vanderlaan in conversation with author Bruce Neuburger about Bruce's new book: Postcards to Hitler: A German Jew’s Defiance in a Time of Terror

Postcards to Hitler tells the story of a Jewish family in Munich living as close neighbors to the demagogue who becomes the Nazi Führer―Adolf Hitler. In a story passionately told by one of their descendants, the narrative begins as Benno Neuburger, a modest German land investor from Munich, and Anna Einstein, daughter of a cattle dealer, meet at a seder in Laupheim and soon marry. The year is 1907, a relatively prosperous, optimistic time for German Jews, and there is little hint that this good fortune might soon unravel. Of all the Jews in Europe, Germans like the Neuburgers feel most secure.
For more information: https://www.uusf.org/forum
Added to the calendar on Sat, Aug 31, 2024 10:55PM
