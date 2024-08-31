Postcards to Hitler: A German Jew’s Defiance in a Time of Terror

Sunday, September 22, 2024

9:30 AM - 11:00 AM

Class/Workshop

Unitarian Universalists of SF

Marty Vanderlaan in conversation with author Bruce Neuburger about Bruce's new book: Postcards to Hitler: A German Jew’s Defiance in a Time of Terror



Postcards to Hitler tells the story of a Jewish family in Munich living as close neighbors to the demagogue who becomes the Nazi Führer―Adolf Hitler. In a story passionately told by one of their descendants, the narrative begins as Benno Neuburger, a modest German land investor from Munich, and Anna Einstein, daughter of a cattle dealer, meet at a seder in Laupheim and soon marry. The year is 1907, a relatively prosperous, optimistic time for German Jews, and there is little hint that this good fortune might soon unravel. Of all the Jews in Europe, Germans like the Neuburgers feel most secure.

