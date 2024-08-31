From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
UUA (Unitarian Universalists Assn) General Assembly: Report Back-new Values & Actions
Date:
Sunday, September 29, 2024
Time:
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Event Type:
Speaker
Organizer/Author:
Unitarian Universalists of San Francisco
Location Details:
1187 Franklin Street, San Francisco, 94109
or via Zoom:
https://zoom.us/j/92822460610?pwd=xZ6fVHha2QGjxmEFXUk7PuqbpElKsv.1
Meeting ID: 928 2246 0610
Passcode: 307012
or via Zoom:
https://zoom.us/j/92822460610?pwd=xZ6fVHha2QGjxmEFXUk7PuqbpElKsv.1
Meeting ID: 928 2246 0610
Passcode: 307012
Our UUSF congregational delegates who participated in the 2024 UUA General Assembly this past June will present a report back on what happened there. This all virtual 4-day event was attended by more than 3,400 delegates from around the country and the world. The decisions made and activities voted upon will affect us all in the coming days. Some subjects provoked lively, often difficult debates and conversations that preceded the voting on these issues:
Resolutions passed:
● New UU Bylaws Statement on Values of faith are Equity, Generosity, Interdependence, Justice, Pluralism, and Transformation, centered around Love.
● Business Resolution Embracing Transgender, Nonbinary, Intersex, and Gender Diverse People is a Fundamental Expression of UU Religious Values.
Actions of Immediate Witness:
● AIW: World on Fire: Humanitarian Work and Climate Change
● AIW: Centering Love Amidst the Ongoing Impact of COVID-19
● AIW: Solidarity with Palestinians
● Responsive Resolution: UUA-GA Support for October 7 Hostages
Resolutions passed:
● New UU Bylaws Statement on Values of faith are Equity, Generosity, Interdependence, Justice, Pluralism, and Transformation, centered around Love.
● Business Resolution Embracing Transgender, Nonbinary, Intersex, and Gender Diverse People is a Fundamental Expression of UU Religious Values.
Actions of Immediate Witness:
● AIW: World on Fire: Humanitarian Work and Climate Change
● AIW: Centering Love Amidst the Ongoing Impact of COVID-19
● AIW: Solidarity with Palestinians
● Responsive Resolution: UUA-GA Support for October 7 Hostages
For more information: https://www.uusf.org/forum
Added to the calendar on Sat, Aug 31, 2024 10:51PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network