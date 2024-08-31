top
UUA (Unitarian Universalists Assn) General Assembly: Report Back-new Values & Actions

Sunday, September 29, 2024
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Speaker
Unitarian Universalists of San Francisco
1187 Franklin Street, San Francisco, 94109
https://zoom.us/j/92822460610?pwd=xZ6fVHha2QGjxmEFXUk7PuqbpElKsv.1

Meeting ID: 928 2246 0610
Passcode: 307012
Our UUSF congregational delegates who participated in the 2024 UUA General Assembly this past June will present a report back on what happened there. This all virtual 4-day event was attended by more than 3,400 delegates from around the country and the world. The decisions made and activities voted upon will affect us all in the coming days. Some subjects provoked lively, often difficult debates and conversations that preceded the voting on these issues:
Resolutions passed:
● New UU Bylaws Statement on Values of faith are Equity, Generosity, Interdependence, Justice, Pluralism, and Transformation, centered around Love.
● Business Resolution Embracing Transgender, Nonbinary, Intersex, and Gender Diverse People is a Fundamental Expression of UU Religious Values.
Actions of Immediate Witness:
● AIW: World on Fire: Humanitarian Work and Climate Change
● AIW: Centering Love Amidst the Ongoing Impact of COVID-19
● AIW: Solidarity with Palestinians
● Responsive Resolution: UUA-GA Support for October 7 Hostages
For more information: https://www.uusf.org/forum
© 2000–2024 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
