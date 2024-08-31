UUA (Unitarian Universalists Assn) General Assembly: Report Back-new Values & Actions

Date:

Sunday, September 29, 2024

Time:

9:30 AM - 11:00 AM

Event Type:

Speaker

Organizer/Author:

Unitarian Universalists of San Francisco

Location Details:

Our UUSF congregational delegates who participated in the 2024 UUA General Assembly this past June will present a report back on what happened there. This all virtual 4-day event was attended by more than 3,400 delegates from around the country and the world. The decisions made and activities voted upon will affect us all in the coming days. Some subjects provoked lively, often difficult debates and conversations that preceded the voting on these issues:

Resolutions passed:

● New UU Bylaws Statement on Values of faith are Equity, Generosity, Interdependence, Justice, Pluralism, and Transformation, centered around Love.

● Business Resolution Embracing Transgender, Nonbinary, Intersex, and Gender Diverse People is a Fundamental Expression of UU Religious Values.

Actions of Immediate Witness:

● AIW: World on Fire: Humanitarian Work and Climate Change

● AIW: Centering Love Amidst the Ongoing Impact of COVID-19

● AIW: Solidarity with Palestinians

● Responsive Resolution: UUA-GA Support for October 7 Hostages

