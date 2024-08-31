From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Tell AIPAC's Adam Schiff: Ceasefire! Arms Embargo to Israel! Restore UNRWA Funding!
Date:
Sunday, September 01, 2024
Time:
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
CODEPINK Bay Area
Location Details:
1100 Webster St., Oakland (2 blocks from 12th St. BART)
Adam Schiff, "the most ardently pro-Israel Democrat in the California Senate race" is attending a fundraiser in downtown Oakland on Sunday afternoon to help Barbara Lee pay down her campaign debt after he defeated her in the March primary with $ millions from the Israeli lobby and corporate Democrat Nancy Pelosi. Rep. Barbara Lee called for an immediate and permanent ceasefire with no preconditions; AIPAC was not going to let her become California's next Senator. Come out to tell Schiff to stop voting for arms for Israel, restore funding for UNRWA, and demand that Biden-Harris and Netanyahu implement an immediate and permanent ceasefire. By continually voting for $ billions in weapons for Israel, Schiff is aiding and abetting a genocide, a federal crime under the U.S. Criminal Code. The Israeli lobby has donated nearly $6 million to Schiff's senate campaign. He appears to be working for the Israeli government.
Added to the calendar on Sat, Aug 31, 2024 9:45PM
