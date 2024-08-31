From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
United Nations East Bay to Host 58th Annual Flag Raising Ceremony
Date:
Saturday, October 12, 2024
Time:
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Event Type:
Vigil/Ritual
Organizer/Author:
Lovetta Tugbeh
Location Details:
Jack London Square
472 Water St
Oakland, CA 94607
472 Water St
Oakland, CA 94607
United Nations East Bay to Host 58th Annual Flag Raising Ceremony with the Theme: Peace and Non-Violent Conflict Resolution
Oakland, CA – The United Nations East Bay Chapter is pleased to announce its 58th Annual Flag Raising Ceremony, scheduled for Saturday, October 12, 2024, from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM PDT at the iconic Jack London Square in Oakland, CA (472 Water St, Oakland, CA 94607). This year's theme, "Peace and Non-Violent Resolution of Conflict," underscores the importance of dialogue and diplomacy in fostering global harmony.
The event invites participation from all nations, celebrating the diversity and unity of the international community. Each country is encouraged to join in this symbolic ceremony, raising their flags in solidarity with the principles of peace and conflict resolution that are at the heart of the United Nations' mission.
The Flag Raising Ceremony has been a longstanding tradition in the East Bay, serving as a vibrant reminder of the global commitment to peace and cooperation. Attendees will include representatives from various nations, local and state officials, community leaders, and citizens who share a common vision for a peaceful world.
"We are honored to host this meaningful event, which brings together people from all walks of life to celebrate peace and the power of non-violent conflict resolution," said Dr. Veronica Ufoegbune, UN East Bay Board of Directors Member and the annual coordinator of the Flag Raising event in the East bay. . "In these challenging times, it is more important than ever to reaffirm our dedication to these ideals."
The ceremony will feature inspiring speeches from elected officials, the port of Oakland, the consular corps, Oakland Military Institute, Lions Club, Faith leaders and Community Leaders, cultural performances, and a moment of reflection, as flags from around the world are raised to represent the unity and shared values of the global community.
All are welcome to attend this free event and participate in the celebration of peace. The United Nations East Bay Chapter encourages early arrival as the event will begin promptly at 10:00 AM. To participate in the event, do complete the link below: https://forms.office.com/r/gCfVASa0uE
Event Details:
Date: Saturday, October 12, 2024
Time: 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Location: Jack London Square, Oakland, CA
Theme: Peace and Non-Violent Resolution of Conflict
For more information, please contact 510 508 9095
Visit: https://www.unausaeastbay.org/
Oakland, CA – The United Nations East Bay Chapter is pleased to announce its 58th Annual Flag Raising Ceremony, scheduled for Saturday, October 12, 2024, from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM PDT at the iconic Jack London Square in Oakland, CA (472 Water St, Oakland, CA 94607). This year's theme, "Peace and Non-Violent Resolution of Conflict," underscores the importance of dialogue and diplomacy in fostering global harmony.
The event invites participation from all nations, celebrating the diversity and unity of the international community. Each country is encouraged to join in this symbolic ceremony, raising their flags in solidarity with the principles of peace and conflict resolution that are at the heart of the United Nations' mission.
The Flag Raising Ceremony has been a longstanding tradition in the East Bay, serving as a vibrant reminder of the global commitment to peace and cooperation. Attendees will include representatives from various nations, local and state officials, community leaders, and citizens who share a common vision for a peaceful world.
"We are honored to host this meaningful event, which brings together people from all walks of life to celebrate peace and the power of non-violent conflict resolution," said Dr. Veronica Ufoegbune, UN East Bay Board of Directors Member and the annual coordinator of the Flag Raising event in the East bay. . "In these challenging times, it is more important than ever to reaffirm our dedication to these ideals."
The ceremony will feature inspiring speeches from elected officials, the port of Oakland, the consular corps, Oakland Military Institute, Lions Club, Faith leaders and Community Leaders, cultural performances, and a moment of reflection, as flags from around the world are raised to represent the unity and shared values of the global community.
All are welcome to attend this free event and participate in the celebration of peace. The United Nations East Bay Chapter encourages early arrival as the event will begin promptly at 10:00 AM. To participate in the event, do complete the link below: https://forms.office.com/r/gCfVASa0uE
Event Details:
Date: Saturday, October 12, 2024
Time: 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Location: Jack London Square, Oakland, CA
Theme: Peace and Non-Violent Resolution of Conflict
For more information, please contact 510 508 9095
Visit: https://www.unausaeastbay.org/
For more information: https://www.unausaeastbay.org/
Added to the calendar on Sat, Aug 31, 2024 11:10AM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network