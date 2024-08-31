top
US
US
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
View events for the week of 9/11/2024
U.S. Media Activism & Independent Media

Indivisible Truth Brigade: Join Us in the Fight Against Disinformation

Online via Zoom: https://indivisible.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZcpceutrzIoGdXQousN14tDFnDlanEMkmGt#/registration
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Wednesday, September 11, 2024
Time:
3:30 PM - 4:30 PM
Event Type:
Teach-In
Organizer/Author:
Indivisible
Location Details:
Online via Zoom: https://indivisible.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZcpceutrzIoGdXQousN14tDFnDlanEMkmGt#/registration
Join Indivisible for the Big Truth Kickoff Call to Action!

Wednesday, September 11 at 3:30pm PT (6:30pm ET)

We’re back! Summer is slowly coming to a close. We’re already thinking about pumpkins (and spices), beautiful leaves, and creative costumes. But what we’re most excited about is the return of our Truth Brigade.

To kick off our fall programming, we’ll learn about how to identify the most harmful lies and what it takes to counteract them from special guest Kelsey Suter -- Director of the Center on Digital Influence at Drive Agency. We’ll then spend time emphasizing commonalities over differences as a means to combat disinfo, learn from our fearless leader, Jody Rein, about how to avoid taking the bait of catchy dog whistles, and launch a new campaign to amplify tactical messages online and off.

Disinfo poisons minds and prevents our society from moving forward to protect the people and the planet. This is the foundational principle of the Truth Brigade: Indivisible’s disinformation fighters. Every month we meet to learn where we’re most vulnerable, share tactics, and focus on the meaningful action we can take to heal disinfo-driven divisions and fears.

Join us Wednesday, September 11 to kick off our fall disinfo fighting season, and learn some new tactics and tricks to ensure that truth and fairness win out as we head into the end of 2024.
Added to the calendar on Sat, Aug 31, 2024 8:16AM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$35.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2024 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code