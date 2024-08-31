Indivisible Truth Brigade: Join Us in the Fight Against Disinformation

Date:

Wednesday, September 11, 2024

Time:

3:30 PM - 4:30 PM

Event Type:

Teach-In

Organizer/Author:

Indivisible

Location Details:

Join Indivisible for the Big Truth Kickoff Call to Action!



Wednesday, September 11 at 3:30pm PT (6:30pm ET)



We’re back! Summer is slowly coming to a close. We’re already thinking about pumpkins (and spices), beautiful leaves, and creative costumes. But what we’re most excited about is the return of our Truth Brigade.



To kick off our fall programming, we’ll learn about how to identify the most harmful lies and what it takes to counteract them from special guest Kelsey Suter -- Director of the Center on Digital Influence at Drive Agency. We’ll then spend time emphasizing commonalities over differences as a means to combat disinfo, learn from our fearless leader, Jody Rein, about how to avoid taking the bait of catchy dog whistles, and launch a new campaign to amplify tactical messages online and off.



Disinfo poisons minds and prevents our society from moving forward to protect the people and the planet. This is the foundational principle of the Truth Brigade: Indivisible’s disinformation fighters. Every month we meet to learn where we’re most vulnerable, share tactics, and focus on the meaningful action we can take to heal disinfo-driven divisions and fears.



Join us Wednesday, September 11 to kick off our fall disinfo fighting season, and learn some new tactics and tricks to ensure that truth and fairness win out as we head into the end of 2024.