Palestine East Bay Anti-War Government & Elections

CodePink calls out Eric Swallwell, local Zionist politician

by Hank Pellissier
Sat, Aug 31, 2024 7:20AM
CodePink visits the East Bay Congressman who is heavily funded by AIPAC
protesters at the door
original image (4032x3024)
“Let me ask you one question
Is the money that good?
Will it buy you forgiveness
Do you think that it could?”

The highlight of CodePink Bay Area’s August 30th visit to the Castro Valley office of Eric Swallwell, the 14th District Congressman who receives bloody chunks of AIPAC money to continue the genocide of Gaza, was singing ‘Masters of War” by Bob Dylan.

Marjorie Mikels played her accordion and sang the bitter denouncement of war profiteers, with other CodePinkers joining in.

CodePink heaped shame on Swallwell because:

* He voted "yes" on the Israel Security Supplemental Appropriations Act to send Israel $20 billion to buy U.S. weapons.

 * He voted in favor of H.Res.894 that "condemns and denounces all instances of antisemitism occurring in the United States and globally. The resolution also states that anti-Zionism is antisemitism."  

* He attended Netanyahu's address to Congress.  

* He accepted nearly $200,000 in donations from Israeli interest groups.

CodePink slipped a letter under the door for Swallwell, scolding him for his behavior; they chalked multiple messages for him on the pavement entranceway; they chanted for a Free Palestine, and sang the earlier mentioned song.

Dylan’s lyrics fit the occasion perfectly, decrying the moral depravity of politicians like Swalwell, who accept funding from lobbyists who bribe them to kill.

“I think you will find
When your death takes its toll
All the money you made
Will never buy back your soul”


§shame on politicians who serve Israel, not their constituents
by Hank Pellissier
Sat, Aug 31, 2024 7:20AM
sm_img_2086.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
© 2000–2024 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
