Palo Alto Community Vigil for Gaza
Date:
Sunday, September 01, 2024
Time:
6:00 PM - 7:30 PM
Event Type:
Vigil/Ritual
Organizer/Author:
Vigil4Gaza
Location Details:
Corner of Town & Country Village
855 El Camino Real
Palo Alto, CA
855 El Camino Real
Palo Alto, CA
Community led vigil weekly on Sundays at this location. Usually at 6pm... follow instagram account for occasional time change.
https://www.instagram.com/Vigil4gaza/
Signs on hand to share or bring your own.
This week's event on Sunday September 1 is the day before Labor Day. The Raging Grannies will be bringing signs to share including "Labor Stands with Palestine".
