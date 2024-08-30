Stop Prop 36! Prevent Cuts to Local Safety Programs teach-in w/ ACLU

Date:

Thursday, September 12, 2024

Time:

5:30 PM - 7:00 PM

Event Type:

Teach-In

Organizer/Author:

ACLU NorCal

Location Details:

VOTE NO on PROP 36 - teach-in online



Join ACLU Northern California for a virtual event on Thursday, September 12 from 5:30 to 7 p.m. to hear from speakers from different sectors about why they’re organizing to STOP Prop 36!



The campaign to stop Prop 36 is building momentum and the opposition to this dangerous ballot measure is growing. Community organizations, small businesses, labor unions, public officials, and Californians across the state, just like you, are coming together to protect the programs that have been proven to advance real public safety.



Your ACLU team is organizing in your community to secure endorsements from elected

officials, community leaders, and organizations and to build power to turn out voters to vote

NO on Prop 36.



Proposition 36 is a terrible measure on the November 5 ballot that would make Californians less safe by eliminating programs that have significantly reduced recidivism and racial disparities across the criminal legal system.



This misguided ballot measure would lead to BILLIONS in more spending on prisons, jails, and court costs and provides no new funding for drug treatment or homelessness prevention.



The more voters hear about Prop 36 the less they like it. Californians are eager for real solutions that address root causes of issues facing our communities. We believe a better world is possible and Prop 36 is just more of the same failed policies and false promises of the past.



Join us to learn more on VOTE NO on PROP 36!

