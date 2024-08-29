top
Palestine
Palestine
Palestine San Francisco Anti-War Education & Student Activism

SFSU Palestine Rally After Summer Break & the Struggle Continues

by Labor Video Project
Thu, Aug 29, 2024 7:02PM
After the summer break Palestine student activists and faculty rallied at the Malcom X plaza at San Francisco State University to continue the fight to end the US supported Isaeli genocide in Gaza and the West Bank.
Rally At SF State For Palestine
original image (4032x3024)
San Francisco State University students, faculty and supporters of Palestine rallied on Malcom X plaza and announced a partial victory in the struggle to get the university to divest in companies doing military business with Israel.

The rally was sponsored by Bay Area Students for Palestine, and General Union Of Palestinian Students at San Francisco State.

They announced the collaboration of multiple campuses: SF State plus University of San Francisco, UC San Francisco, UC Berkeley, UC Santa Cruz, San Jose State, Foothill, De Anza, Stanford and other campuses. They also reported on the growing repression against students and faculty at campuses including UC Santa Cruz.

This rally took place on August 29, 2024.

Additional Media:
2024 SFSU Palestine Encampment & the Struggle For An End To Genocide & For Human Rights
https://youtu.be/d2Zt-1oc7TI
https://youtu.be/d2Zt-1oc7TI

2024 SFSU Palestine Encampment & the Struggle For An End To Genocide & For Human Rights
https://youtu.be/d2Zt-1oc7TI

At UCB, The Encampment And A Free Palestine With UCSF Dr. Marya Rupa & Student
https://youtu.be/VdArkdRwovY

Palestine,The Struggle At UCB & The Encampment With UCB Lecturer Hatem Bazian
https://youtu.be/y0fda6oUCfE

Fired Google Workers With No Tech For Apartheid: Report To UCB Students About Their Struggle
https://youtu.be/f_4yF81geRs

SFGH UCSF Healthcare Workers Protest Israeli US Genocide In Gaza Against Palestinians
https://youtu.be/_N1J9Kq3Aqw

The War On Palestinians & The US Labor Movement with NWU President Larry Goldbetter
https://youtu.be/j6hr4BtGTu8

The AFL-CIO Squashed a Council's Cease-Fire Resolution. What Does It Say About Labor Right Now?
https://inthesetimes.com/article/afl-cio-israel-palestine-ceasefire-resolution-gaza

Palestinian Trade Unions Call for an End to Arming Israel
https://merip.org/2023/10/palestinian-trade-unions-call-for-an-end-to-arming-israel/

UAW 2865 Calls On California Leaders To Demand. A Ceasefire And An End To The Occupation Of Palestine
https://uaw2865.org/uaw-2865-calls-on-california-leaders-to-demand-a-ceasefire-and-an-end-to-the-occupation-of-palestine/

The Israeli Histadrut, Zionism, The AFL-CIO & Imperialism With Carol Lang
https://youtu.be/HLtLDS0FbSE

The AFL-CIO, Racism, Apartheid & Zionism With Jeff Blankfort
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio/ww-11-2-23-the-afl-cio-racism-apartheid-zionism-giwusa-president-on-nambiagaza

The Labor Voices Opposing U.S. Military Support for Gaza Siege
https://inthesetimes.com/article/gaza-palestinians-israelis-jews-unions-labor?

Palestine Journalists, Educators & US Labor-An Education Panel
https://youtu.be/hpoYsuhoJeU
cc
Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
For more information: https://youtu.be/ExhCpqPZX8c
§Banners At Malcom X Square
by Labor Video Project
Thu, Aug 29, 2024 7:02PM
sm_img_6007.jpg
original image (3436x2423)
Banners at Palestien rally a rally
https://youtu.be/ExhCpqPZX8c
§Peoples University
by Labor Video Project
Thu, Aug 29, 2024 7:02PM
sm_img_6012.jpg
original image (2786x2124)
Students want a people's university
https://youtu.be/ExhCpqPZX8c
§Latino Students Supported Rally
by Labor Video Project
Thu, Aug 29, 2024 7:02PM
sm_img_6022.jpg
original image (2457x1416)
Latino students supported the fight against genocide.
https://youtu.be/ExhCpqPZX8c
