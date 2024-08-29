After the summer break Palestine student activists and faculty rallied at the Malcom X plaza at San Francisco State University to continue the fight to end the US supported Isaeli genocide in Gaza and the West Bank.

San Francisco State University students, faculty and supporters of Palestine rallied on Malcom X plaza and announced a partial victory in the struggle to get the university to divest in companies doing military business with Israel.The rally was sponsored by Bay Area Students for Palestine, and General Union Of Palestinian Students at San Francisco State.They announced the collaboration of multiple campuses: SF State plus University of San Francisco, UC San Francisco, UC Berkeley, UC Santa Cruz, San Jose State, Foothill, De Anza, Stanford and other campuses. They also reported on the growing repression against students and faculty at campuses including UC Santa Cruz.This rally took place on August 29, 2024.