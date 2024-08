WOMEN'S MARCH: Virtual Feminist Summit 2024Are you ready to make history?Women's March is bringing feminists across the country together for a powerful week of action, and we want YOU to be a part of it!What: #WeWontGoBack Feminist Summit and Week of ActionWhen: Monday, September 9 at 4:30 PM PT (7:30 PM ET)Register: https://act.womensmarch.com/signup/virtualsummit/ This is more than just a virtual gathering—it's a rallying cry to reclaim our democracy and freedoms as we head into the 2024 presidential elections. We're offering a range of actions to help you make a difference, whether it's knocking on doors, organizing in your community, or spreading the truth online.We'll be sharing our analysis on the current state of play and a menu of actions for feminists who are ready to *Do Something*:--Knock Your Block: Learn how to use a brand-new tool to find a list of the closest people to you who need to be engaged to turn out for the election--Digital Canvassing: Tools and tactics to combat misinformation and share effective messaging--November 2 Women's March & Weekend Of Action: Get the info on the anchor march in DC and learn how to host a march or action in our own city or town--Sticky Votes: Guerrilla messaging to meet the moment with targeted memosAnd more!