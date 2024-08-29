From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Women's March: Virtual Feminist Summit 2024
Date:
Monday, September 09, 2024
Time:
4:30 PM - 4:30 PM
Event Type:
Conference
Organizer/Author:
Women's March
Location Details:
Online
WOMEN'S MARCH: Virtual Feminist Summit 2024
Are you ready to make history?
Women's March is bringing feminists across the country together for a powerful week of action, and we want YOU to be a part of it!
What: #WeWontGoBack Feminist Summit and Week of Action
When: Monday, September 9 at 4:30 PM PT (7:30 PM ET)
Register: https://act.womensmarch.com/signup/virtualsummit/
This is more than just a virtual gathering—it's a rallying cry to reclaim our democracy and freedoms as we head into the 2024 presidential elections. We're offering a range of actions to help you make a difference, whether it's knocking on doors, organizing in your community, or spreading the truth online.
We'll be sharing our analysis on the current state of play and a menu of actions for feminists who are ready to *Do Something*:
--Knock Your Block: Learn how to use a brand-new tool to find a list of the closest people to you who need to be engaged to turn out for the election
--Digital Canvassing: Tools and tactics to combat misinformation and share effective messaging
--November 2 Women's March & Weekend Of Action: Get the info on the anchor march in DC and learn how to host a march or action in our own city or town
--Sticky Votes: Guerrilla messaging to meet the moment with targeted memos
And more!
Are you ready to make history?
Women's March is bringing feminists across the country together for a powerful week of action, and we want YOU to be a part of it!
What: #WeWontGoBack Feminist Summit and Week of Action
When: Monday, September 9 at 4:30 PM PT (7:30 PM ET)
Register: https://act.womensmarch.com/signup/virtualsummit/
This is more than just a virtual gathering—it's a rallying cry to reclaim our democracy and freedoms as we head into the 2024 presidential elections. We're offering a range of actions to help you make a difference, whether it's knocking on doors, organizing in your community, or spreading the truth online.
We'll be sharing our analysis on the current state of play and a menu of actions for feminists who are ready to *Do Something*:
--Knock Your Block: Learn how to use a brand-new tool to find a list of the closest people to you who need to be engaged to turn out for the election
--Digital Canvassing: Tools and tactics to combat misinformation and share effective messaging
--November 2 Women's March & Weekend Of Action: Get the info on the anchor march in DC and learn how to host a march or action in our own city or town
--Sticky Votes: Guerrilla messaging to meet the moment with targeted memos
And more!
For more information: https://act.womensmarch.com/signup/virtual...
Added to the calendar on Thu, Aug 29, 2024 12:22PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network