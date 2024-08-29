top
US
US
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
View events for the week of 9/9/2024
U.S. Womyn

Women's March: Virtual Feminist Summit 2024

Online
original image (833x345)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Monday, September 09, 2024
Time:
4:30 PM - 4:30 PM
Event Type:
Conference
Organizer/Author:
Women's March
Location Details:
Online
WOMEN'S MARCH: Virtual Feminist Summit 2024

Are you ready to make history?

Women's March is bringing feminists across the country together for a powerful week of action, and we want YOU to be a part of it!


What: #WeWontGoBack Feminist Summit and Week of Action

When: Monday, September 9 at 4:30 PM PT (7:30 PM ET)

Register: https://act.womensmarch.com/signup/virtualsummit/


This is more than just a virtual gathering—it's a rallying cry to reclaim our democracy and freedoms as we head into the 2024 presidential elections. We're offering a range of actions to help you make a difference, whether it's knocking on doors, organizing in your community, or spreading the truth online.

We'll be sharing our analysis on the current state of play and a menu of actions for feminists who are ready to *Do Something*:

--Knock Your Block: Learn how to use a brand-new tool to find a list of the closest people to you who need to be engaged to turn out for the election

--Digital Canvassing: Tools and tactics to combat misinformation and share effective messaging

--November 2 Women's March & Weekend Of Action: Get the info on the anchor march in DC and learn how to host a march or action in our own city or town

--Sticky Votes: Guerrilla messaging to meet the moment with targeted memos

And more!
For more information: https://act.womensmarch.com/signup/virtual...
Added to the calendar on Thu, Aug 29, 2024 12:22PM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$35.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2024 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code