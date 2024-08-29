Love Live the Spirit of Resistance! Long Live People's Park!

Friday, September 06, 2024

5:00 PM - 5:00 PM

Protest

People's Park Council

Sproul Plaza UC Berkeley

Stand Up for HUMAN RIGHTS

From Berkeley to Palestine!



RALLY AND MARCH

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 6th

Sproul Plaza



* 5pm Rally and March

* 7pm Gather at Haste and Telegraph

* 8pm Movies on the Border Wall!



END ATTACKS ON THE POOR!

STOP SUPPORTING GENOCIDE!

Hold UC accountable for its occupation of the Southside and its complicity in the genocide taking place in Gaza

