From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Love Live the Spirit of Resistance! Long Live People's Park!
Date:
Friday, September 06, 2024
Time:
5:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
People's Park Council
Location Details:
Sproul Plaza UC Berkeley
Stand Up for HUMAN RIGHTS
From Berkeley to Palestine!
RALLY AND MARCH
FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 6th
Sproul Plaza
* 5pm Rally and March
* 7pm Gather at Haste and Telegraph
* 8pm Movies on the Border Wall!
END ATTACKS ON THE POOR!
STOP SUPPORTING GENOCIDE!
Hold UC accountable for its occupation of the Southside and its complicity in the genocide taking place in Gaza
From Berkeley to Palestine!
RALLY AND MARCH
FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 6th
Sproul Plaza
* 5pm Rally and March
* 7pm Gather at Haste and Telegraph
* 8pm Movies on the Border Wall!
END ATTACKS ON THE POOR!
STOP SUPPORTING GENOCIDE!
Hold UC accountable for its occupation of the Southside and its complicity in the genocide taking place in Gaza
For more information: http://www.peoplespark.org
Added to the calendar on Thu, Aug 29, 2024 10:26AM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network