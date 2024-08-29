From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Pilot Launch Event! The First Guaranteed Care Income
Date:
Thursday, September 26, 2024
Time:
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Event Type:
Party/Street Party
Organizer/Author:
Jane Welford
Email:
Phone:
(510) 812-7450
Location Details:
2973 16th Street, Suite 300
San Francisco
Celebrate with us this historic inaugural pilot.
Being a mother is hard unrecognized work and many struggle to find the means to support their children.
10 single moms at risk of criminalization and/or losing their kids to child welfare are receiving payments that support their caregiving.
Added to the calendar on Thu, Aug 29, 2024 7:11AM
