Pilot Launch Event! The First Guaranteed Care Income

Date:

Thursday, September 26, 2024

Time:

6:00 PM - 8:00 PM

Event Type:

Party/Street Party

Organizer/Author:

Jane Welford

Email:

Phone:

(510) 812-7450

Location Details:

2973 16th Street, Suite 300

San Francisco

1/2 block from 16th Street BART

Celebrate with us this historic inaugural pilot.



Being a mother is hard unrecognized work and many struggle to find the means to support their children.



10 single moms at risk of criminalization and/or losing their kids to child welfare are receiving payments that support their caregiving.