§ Tracey Adlai by David Krouse

The daughter of Richard Adlai, an assistant to Cecil B. Demille who worked on The 10 Commandments (1956), Tracey Adlai has had a lengthy career in the film industry. Graduating from New York University Tisch School of the Arts with a Bacholers in Film, Tracey has worked at UniFrance French Film Office and Warner Bro Records. In 2001, Tracey founded The Valley Film Festival, the largest and longest running exhibition of feature and short movies in the San Fernando Valley, producing Los Angeles, U.S. and World Premieres for local and international content. The Valley Film Festival was one of two festivals to remain live and in-person in 2020, during the Covid-19 Pandemic by converting it's format to a drive-in to maintain compliance with social distancing guidelines, while continuing with the annual international community event. The festival has produced premieres the work of John Putch, Ryan Boyko, Dimitri de Clercq, Paul T. Murray, Bai Ling, and Richard Elfman.