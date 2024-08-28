From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Encore Screening of Queer Italian Language Feature 'Ciure' at Los Angeles Valley College
Date:
Tuesday, October 22, 2024
Time:
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Event Type:
Screening
Organizer/Author:
David Krouse
Location Details:
Monarch Hall, Los Angeles Valley College. 5800 Fulton Ave, Valley Glen, CA 91401.
Los Angeles, CA. ‘Ciure,’ (Italy) Winner of The Valley Film Festival’s Juried Foreign Feature Competition will screen at Los Angeles Valley College on Tuesday, October 22nd, 2024. LAVC serves neighborhoods of North Hollywood, Studio City, Van Nuys, Valley Glen, Valley Village, Sherman Oaks and Burbank.
“Life in suburban Palermo can be tough” – ‘Ciure’ Winner of the 24th Annual Valley Film Festival’s Juried Foreign Feature Competition To Screen At Los Angeles Valley College, Tuesday, October 22nd, 2024.
Los Angeles, CA – September 1, 2024 – ‘Ciure,’ (Italy) Winner of The Valley Film Festival’s Juried Foreign Feature Competition will screen at Los Angeles Valley College on Tuesday, October 22nd, 2024. The screening is being organized by LAVC Rainbow Center Coordinator/ Counselor Natalie Guerrero and Produced by David Krouse and VFF Founder Tracey Adlai. Written and Directed by Italian filmmaker Gianpiero Pumo, ‘Ciure’ (2022) is the story of “Salvo a young father who struggles between makeshift jobs and a life of crime, to support his son in suburban Palermo, Sicily. When the spiral of violence turns against him, he runs into Ciurè, a transgender dancer who helps him find a way out of the underworld.”
‘Ciure’ had its Los Angeles Premiere at The Valley Film Festival August 2nd, 2024 at the Laemmle NoHo 7 in North Hollywood. Now ‘Ciure’ is scheduled as a VFF encore screening for the LAVC/Rainbow Pride Center. Described in The Los Angeles Daily News as “the San Fernando Valley’s own locally focused/internationally flavored film festival”, VFF has programmed a diverse ensemble of foreign films including ‘Sargeant Matacho’ (Columbia), ‘Nu Dai Gia (Vietnam), ‘You Go To My Head’ (France, Morocco), ‘Taranta on the Road’ (Italy), ‘Wonderlus’ (South Africa), ‘Play’ (Serbia), ’Lovers: Piccolo Film Sull’amore’ (Italy), ‘Baghdad Messi’ (United Arab Emirates, Belgium), ’That Never Happened: Canada’s First National Internment Operations’ (Canada), ‘Alle Wollen Geliebt Werden’ (Germany), ‘Road to Perth’ (Australia), ‘Waking David’ (United Kingdom), ’aWake’ (Ireland), ‘Onder Water’ (The Netherlands), ‘Nina’ (Germany), ‘Chaska’ (India), ‘Purgatory Jack’ (Canada), ‘7 Days in Syria’ (Syria), ‘La vie nous appartient/Maybe Tomorrow’ (Austria), ‘The Man Who Fed His Shadow’ (Greece), ‘The Swimming Trunks’ (France), ‘Co Raz Zostalo Zapisane/Written In Ink’ (Poland), ‘Red’ (Israel), ’Mord pa mere end en Made/Multiple means of Murder’ (Denmark), ‘L’equip petit/The Little Team’ (Spain), ‘King of the Mountain, So dna vershiny’ (Russia), ‘Paper Boats’ (Ethiopia), ‘Sometimes We Swim’ (Finland), ‘Words Can’t Go There/Slowa tam nie dotra’ (Japan), ‘Mwah’ (Iran).
‘Ciure’ screening at Los Angeles Valley College is being hosted by the Los Angeles Valley College’s Rainbow Pride Center, a one-stop counseling shop for LGBTQIA students. The center offers academic and personal counseling, computer lab access, as well referrals to on and off campus programs and services. The Screening is Free and Open to the Public.
Date/Time: Tuesday, October 22nd, 2024 at 6pm.
Location: Monarch Hall, Los Angeles Valley College. 5800 Fulton Ave, Valley Glen, CA 91401.
Visit LAVC website for parking information @ https://www.lavc.edu/about/map/parking
Los Angeles Valley College encourages persons with disabilities to participate in programs and activities. If you anticipate needing any type of accommodations, or have questions about the physical access provided, please contact Event Organizer Nat Guerrero at (818) 778-5924 or guerren3 [at] lavc.edu as soon as possible but no later than (7) business days prior to the event.
