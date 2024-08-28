top
South Bay Environment & Forest Defense Labor & Workers

Apple Toxic Crimes, Santa Clara FAB and the EPA with Fired Whistleblower Ashley M. Gjøvik

by Labor Video Project
Wed, Aug 28, 2024 4:20PM
Apple has been poisoning workers and residents in Santa Clara and fired Ashley M. Gjøvik who is a former Apple seinor engineering program manager who was poisoned at her office which was atop a toxic site and lived next to an illegal Apple fabrication plant in Santa Clara.
Apple's Illegal Fabrication Plant Next To Residential Housing In Santa Clara
original image (3552x2752)
Apple Toxic Crimes, The Santa Clara FAB and The EPA With Fired Apple Whistleblower Ashley M. Gjøvik

Apple in Santa Clara has illegally built a fabrication facility next to residential apartments in Santa Clara and has flagrantly violated EPA and other local and state regulations in the operation of this facility.

Ashley M. Gjøvik is a former Apple seinor engineering program manager who discovered that her office was above a contaminated dump site that was allowing fumes to enter the office and that her home was also located next to the illegal Apple fabrication facility that was contaminating the Santa Clara neighborhood and her as well.

When she blew the whistle she was targeted and terrorized by Apple in order to silence her. She is now fighting Apple in Federal Court and had also filed a Rico suit against Apple for its illegal activities.

She also discovered that the oversight agencies which are supposed to protect her and the public have been captured by Apple and the corporations that they are supposed to be regulating. Lisa Davis, the former Obama director of EPA was hired by Apple to run the governmental and environmental operations. This presentation was made on July 21, 2024 as part of LaborFest.net which commemorates the 1934 San Francisco general strike during the month of July and was also sponsored by WorkWeek.

Additional Media:

Apple Whistleblower Ashley Gjøvik On Retaliation, Toxics & Corruption-Poisoning The People & Workers
https://youtu.be/9hj0HSkCnL0

The Union Busting War On Apple Workers & NLRB Ruling For Fired Apple Worker Ashley M. Gjøvik
https://youtu.be/ycxIbfO-pG0

US Labor Secretary Marty Walsh: Stop US DOL OSHA Whistleblower Corruption Now
https://www.change.org/p/marty-walsh-stop-us-dol-osha-whistleblower-corruption-now
http://justiceatapple.com/

Apple Toxic Is It Above The Law? With Whistleblower Ashley M. Gjøvik
https://youtu.be/cvxNLu7BhaI

Part II: My personal hellscape of conflicts of interest, obstruction, & arbitrary denials of due process continues…
https://ashleygjovik.substack.com/p/field-notes-on-regulatory-capture-c08

Apple Wanted Her Fired. It Settled on an Absurd Excuse
https://gizmodo.com/apple-wanted-her-fired-it-settled-on-an-absurd-excuse-1847868789

Apple Employee Blows Whistle on Illegal Spying and Toxic Working Conditions
https://truthout.org/articles/apple-employee-blows-whistle-on-illegal-spying-and-toxic-working-conditions/

Silicon Valley Chemical Contamination & Exposure
http://www.whatsintheair.org/silicon-valley.html

I thought I was dying: My apartment was built on toxic waste
https://sfbayview.com/2021/03/i-thought-i-was-dying-my-apartment-was-built-on-toxic-waste/
WW 4-22-22 The Corporate Capture Of OSHA & The US Government Corruption Cover-up
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio/ww-4-22-22-the-corporate-capture-of-osha-the-us-government-corruption-cover-up

On Workers Memorial Day 2021 Former OSHA WPP Lawyer & Investigator Darrell Whitman Speaks Out!
https://youtu.be/9ZL9cSolNFw

OSHA Corruption, Cover-up & US Inspector Generals With OHSA Whistleblower & Lawyer Darrell Whitman
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YDPQpqmUq2k

OSHA, Corruption & The Capture of US Inspector Generals With Whistleblower Darrell Whitman
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JUVIu-Op8Wg&t=33s

The Office Of Special Counsel OSC, Corruption, Kerner & OSHA WPP Whistleblower Lawyer Whitman
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GCxYm65qwaI

Additional Info:
Big Tech Politics
https://ashleygjovik.substack.com
WorkWeek
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio
workweeknow [at] gmail.com
Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
For more information: https://youtu.be/0j8m9Fs2VjU
§Former Obama EPA Director Lisa Jackson Doing Damage Control For Apple's Crimes
by Labor Video Project
Wed, Aug 28, 2024 4:20PM
jackson_lisa_apple_vp.jpeg
Former Obama EPA director Lisa Jackson is now the director of government and environmental relations for Apple. She has done damage control of the illegal environmental crimes and is covering up the illegal pollution that an Apple FAB plant in Santa Clara is spewing out next to a residential neighborhood.
https://youtu.be/0j8m9Fs2VjU
§Apple's Tim Cook & California Governor Gavin Newsom
by Labor Video Project
Wed, Aug 28, 2024 4:20PM
sm_apple_tim_cook_newsom.jpg
original image (1270x1228)
Tim Cook the CEO of Apple has had help from California governor Gavin Newsom in covering up illegal retaliation against Apple worker Ashley M. Gjøvik who was fired for making health and safety complaints. Newsom has helped destroy Cal-OSHA which has less than 200 inspectors for 18 million workers. Newsom has also been involved in covering up the radioactive dump sites at Hunters Point and Treasure Island. Health and safety whistleblowers have also been terminated for making health and safety complaints and he made sure Cal-OSHA and other California agencies did not protect the workers and community.
https://youtu.be/0j8m9Fs2VjU
§Poisons Being Released Into Santa Clara Environment Threatening Health
by Labor Video Project
Wed, Aug 28, 2024 4:20PM
sm_img_6005.jpg
original image (3805x2562)
According to official EPA documents, Apple is illegally releasing poisonous toxins into the Santa Clara community right next to neighborhood housing. They have also criminally conspired to keep these environmental crimes a secret from government agencies and the public.
https://youtu.be/0j8m9Fs2VjU
§Toxic Silicon Valley Threatens Health and Safety
by Labor Video Project
Wed, Aug 28, 2024 4:20PM
sm_apple_toxic_headlines.jpg
original image (3954x2323)
The reckless and illegal behavior of Apple building a FAB plant next to a residential neighborhood is a real threat to the lives of the workers and community and has probably already causes serious health problems for neighbors who were not aware of these egregious violations of health and safety standards.
https://youtu.be/0j8m9Fs2VjU
§Tanks With Dangerous Chemicals At The Apple Santa Clara FAB
by Labor Video Project
Wed, Aug 28, 2024 4:20PM
sm_img_6004.jpg
original image (3710x2368)
Apple has had serious EPA and health and safety violations at their Santa Clara FAB plant. They have also terminated Ashley M. Gjøvik who discovered the serious illegal toxins and contamination that was taking place in her office and next to her home which was located next to an illegal Apple Fab plant
https://youtu.be/0j8m9Fs2VjU
§Apple's Illegal Santa Clara Fab Plant Roof
by Labor Video Project
Wed, Aug 28, 2024 4:20PM
sm_img_5999.jpg
original image (3530x2563)
This is a top view of the illegal Apple FAB factory located next to a residential area in Santa Clara. The corporate media in Silicon Valley and the Bay Area has refused to inform the workers and public of these serious dangers because of Apple's power and control of the media.
https://youtu.be/0j8m9Fs2VjU
