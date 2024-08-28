The Importance of Why Native People Pray Daily by Mike Raccoon Eyes Kinney

The importance of why Tribal Native People Pray Daily.

THE IMPORTANCE OF WHY NATIVE PEOPLE PRAY DAILY

By Mike Raccoon Eyes Kinney



Native People pray for they know there is more work to do ! Rise with the Sun to pray. Pray alone and pray often. The Great Creator will listen, if you only speak.



From all generations of the past, here now in the present and the unborn generations of the future, the Creator from Sacred Time, Creation Time, First Man and First Woman Time, made all Native People a Holy People.



It is important that we as Native People maintain good self-esteem, self-worth and self-value. We cannot attack ourselves, beat ourselves up and pound ourselves for crimes we have never committed.



Our Prayer to the Creator represents a different kind a power, a different kind of strength, a different kind of energy.

Stand up with pride when you pray to Creator. Stand with Honor before Creator.

Be Proud to be Spiritually alive on the Earth Mother, and thankful and honored to stand before Creator, rather than bowing down like a slave.



All prophecy can be changed. There are things that may happen under the present conditions of our world, but these conditions do not have to stay the way they are, or deteriorate to a more desperate situation.



Native People offer a spiritual solution to the world's problems.

Many people are interested in the message of Native Spirituality because they are aware of the despairing circumstances of our world and the fact that we must all make changes in order to survive globally.



We offer people hope for a peaceful world by sharing our Spiritual paths with them. We are not selling our ceremonies, or our traditions; we are sharing wisdom.



With Creator's World Renewal Medicine cycle soon approaching, it is predicted that all First Nation People shall return to our traditional Native ways. Native people will spiritually transform North America back into harmony and balance.



Native and non Native People who walk in the Spiritual ways of the Ancestors will be in control of the Americas.

Native people see the Sun as our Father. The highest of the Earth Mother's energies are in the morning when Father Sun is rising in the East.



Native people know that morning is the best time to pray for as Father Sun rises, we can place all problems and issues into the past. Native people give spiritual thanks daily for the energy and power of Father Sun.



The purest Spiritual medicine in the World of humankind is of course, the Great Creator of All Things, and the blessing of Father Sun when it rises each morning in the East.



When we as Native people pray, it permits us to have the Creator's Blessings of healing and understanding, in turn creates peace and love, and brings the full effect of Creator's harmony and balance to the Earth Mother.