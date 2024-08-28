From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Local activist helps to create hour music program on KALX Radio, Berkeley
Radio Dunya Music Program On KALX:
Local activist helps to create hour music program on KALX Radio, Berkeley
By Lynda Carson - August 27, 2024
As a local activist, last night I had the wonderful experience of listening to a radio program on KALX Radio, Berkeley, which I helped to bring about, or make happen.
With over 60 years of experience and history, KALX Radio, Berkeley, KALX is known by some as the coolest station in the nation, and was there to cover many events including the free speech movement, and protests in Berkeley, and locally in the Bay Area.
Radio Dunya On KALX, Berkeley:
Last night from midnight until 1:00AM, DJ Pacifica of KALX Radio, Berkeley, aired a one hour radio program called “Radio Dunya,” that featured some music during the entire show from some music-mixes that I shared with her recently. When sharing the music-mixes that I created, I told DJ Pacifica of KALX Radio https://kalx.berkeley.edu/ to feel free to play any music that she wants to on the radio from the many music-mixes I created, and shared with her recently. Much of the music in the music-mixes are from different countries, with many songs that are sung in many different languages (World Music?).
To listen to the one hour Radio Dunya program that was broadcast last night from midnight until 1:00AM:
Aug 27, 2024 12:00 AM – 1:00 AM
Click on the link below, then click on the small triangle above where it says “Ark player feedback”, near the top of the page, to hear the hour long radio show when DJ Pacifica is playing music from some music-mixes of mine for the one hour entire broadcast of music…
Click below…
https://spinitron.com/KALX/pl/19432050/Radio-Dunya
Unfortunately, the link to hear the Radio Dunya program is good for only around 2 weeks. When or if I get a longer lasting link soon, or in the near future, I will post it in the comment section of this story.
Radio Dunya, is “KALX’s world music show, which dedicates each episode to a particular chapter in a country’s musical history, every other Monday night / Tuesday morning from midnight to 1am.”
The Radio Dunya program from last night includes music from Berrogüetto, Nebeda, Corde Oblique, Acoustic Asturias from Japan, Karma, Millish, Soig Siberil, Christina Pato, Pedro Aznar, and Pat Metheny with Anna Maria Jopek.
About The Music From My Music-Mixes & The Musicians That Aired On KALX Radio:
I have spent many years collecting many kinds of music from all over the world, including in the good old U.S.A. Some of the music, for my listening pleasure I put some of the music into music-mixes that I created that made sense to me, or sounded right to me. The music-mixes were basically made to fit onto an 80 minute CD, if I wanted to download them. If interested, as an example of one of my music-mixes, feel free click here to listen to one of them.
Last night’s Radio Dunya bi-weekly radio show on KALX started out with music from Berrogüetto, and a song called ‘Armenia’. According to Wikipedia, “Corde Oblique are one of the main ethereal progressive neofolk bands from Italy. They are the solo project of Riccardo Prencipe (composer, art historian) with vocal contributions from numerous female singers and actresses. After seven albums the project began to change its skin and proposed "FolkGaze" sounds, a cross between folk and shoegazer.
Graduated in classical guitar from the Conservatory of Naples San Pietro a Majella, since 2000 Prencipe has released eight albums, distributed in Europe and worldwide by record companies in different countries (Russia, China, Germany, France and Portugal), all excellently reviewed by critics. The original pieces proposed by the ensemble speak of the history of Italian art and of a "wild and talented" South.”
For those who can read Japanese, according to Wikipedia for Acoustic Asturias, “アコースティック・アストゥーリアスは、文字通りアコースティック楽器によるチェンバー編成（4人）である。異なる点はその編成のみならず、大山の曲とともに筒井や川越の楽曲も演奏している点が挙げられる。
2006年11月には、avex ioからメジャーデビューという形でアルバム「Marching Grass On The Hill」を、2011年4月には、自主製作盤としてアルバム「Legend of Gold Wind」をリリースした。
“
Millish: Reportedly, “Mike Shimmin and Tyler Duncan are founding members of the Irish traditional-fusion crossover band Millish and earned two International Acoustic Music awards while still in their teens. Both have degrees in jazz performance. Mike Shimmin is a nationally recognized, award winning jazz percussionist and Tyler Duncan is a World Uillean Piping champion.”
Soig Siberil is a great French guitarist https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Fotr2lQLkCg or here https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=L-i7Nkhs25I . Reportedly, “Soig Siberil was born February 1, 1955 in Paris, France. He is a name that keeps coming up in the Breton folk music scene. After recording with Sked, he founded Kornog together with Jamie McMenemy of the Battlefield band and two additional musicians. Soig Siberil later became a member of Gwerz, another legendary Breton band. Since then he has toured and recorded with Pennou Skoulm, Orion, Les Ours du Scorff, Kemia, Den and Alain Pennec.”
Cristina Pato is from Spain, but has resided in New York City, in recent years.
Pedro Aznar is an Argentine musician and singer-songwriter who plays piano, and the guitar https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1nL69ipD-NA , with experience in a variety of types of music.
Pat Metheny and Anna Maria Jopek have performed some incredible music together here https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0iSiPjbS8_Q or here https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=N7Z_PtTLfiY&list=PLM85TzITOYbWsdI2sPXzKaxaqCe-iMiaS&index=1 .
Lynda Carson may be reached at newzland2 [at] gmail.com
