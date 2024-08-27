From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
We Don't Need No Stinkin' Fascism! Writers' Hopes for Humanity.
Date:
Sunday, September 29, 2024
Time:
12:30 PM - 2:30 PM
Event Type:
Other
Organizer/Author:
UUSF Writers
Location Details:
In person at Unitarian Universalists of San Francisco
1187 Franklin Street
Starr King Room
And on Zoom: https://zoom.us/j/96532335394?pwd=kUtwBJjEsHbTiIGZvOTvEp07F7EkTI.1
1187 Franklin Street
Starr King Room
And on Zoom: https://zoom.us/j/96532335394?pwd=kUtwBJjEsHbTiIGZvOTvEp07F7EkTI.1
Writers from UUSF and some friends will read from works of prose and poetry, perform brief comedy skits, and play music to "artistically" inspire a much needed movement to confront the odious danger of fascism. It will be a mini festival of resistance with book and information tables, food and art. A donation for food will be requested but no one will be turned away for lack of funds.
Added to the calendar on Tue, Aug 27, 2024 8:57PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network