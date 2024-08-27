Liberia: Support to War Crimes Court get big boost at UN Forum by Adama Dempster, Lead Campaigner

Monrovia, Liberia: August 19, 2024 - The United Nations Peace-building Commission (PBC) convened a high-level Ambassadorial meeting in New York, to discuss the country's peacebuilding and sustaining peace priorities. The meeting, held on August 19, 2024, focused on key issues such as the establishment of a war and economic crimes court and the National Action Plan on Youth Peace and Security.



Representatives from both the Liberian government and civil society were present at the meeting, providing briefings on the progress made in these areas. The discussions were aimed at finding ways to support and strengthen Liberia's efforts towards sustainable peace and development. Representatives of the Liberian government included head of delegation Madam Sara B. Nyanti, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Cllr. Oswald Tweh, Minister of Justice and Cllr. Kofi Woods, National Security Adviser and civil society Representative Adama K. Dempster, Civil Society Human Rights Advocacy Platform of Liberia.



One of the main topics of discussion was the establishment of a war and economic crimes court in Liberia. The court, which has been a long-standing demand of the Liberian people, would be responsible for prosecuting individuals responsible for war crimes and economic crimes committed during the country's civil war. The PBC and its member states expressed their support for this initiative and pledged to provide assistance in its establishment.



Another important issue discussed at the meeting was the National Action Plan on Youth Peace and Security. The plan, developed by the Liberian government in collaboration with youth organizations, aims to address the challenges faced by young people in conflict-affected areas and promote their meaningful participation in peacebuilding processes. The PBC and its member states recognized the importance of youth in sustaining peace and pledged to support the implementation of the National Action Plan.



The PBC also commended the progress made by Liberia in its peacebuilding efforts, including the successful completion of the United Nations Mission in Liberia (UNMIL) mandate in 2018. The PBC and its member states reaffirmed their commitment to continue supporting Liberia in its journey towards lasting peace and development.



The high-level Ambassadorial meeting on Liberia's peacebuilding and sustaining peace priorities was a significant step towards achieving sustainable peace in the country. The PBC and its member states expressed their appreciation for the constructive discussions and pledged to continue working closely with Liberia to support its peacebuilding efforts.