A Harm Reduction Proposal for the Santa Cruz City Council not on its Agenda by Robert Norse

Two activists from HUFF send documentation of city police abuse in sweeping the camps of those outside and demand

changes.

In June, on recommendation of the County's Mental Health Advisory Board [MHAB] Laura Chatham, brought activist Athena Flannery of HUFF (Homeless United for Friendship & Freedom) to a Board meeting. Flannery brought along displaced homeless residents and HUFF activists and recommended changes in County Sheriff collusion with the City's raids, which regularly presented significant stress and damage on homeless folks.



Flannery and friends had been monitoring and documenting the SCPD demolition of camps and forced removal or residents at Harvey West's Friendship Garden area, Coral St., and Golf Club Drive/Pogonip among other locations. Their presentation prompted MHAB to issue a recommendation to the County Board of Supervisors [attached]. The Board recommends limiting Sheriff involvment and setting up a new Encampment Clearing protocol as well as recognizing that the "Sweep Solution" is a failure. It is signed by MHAB Chair Xaloc Cabanes.

Chatham, Flannery, and half a dozen others read out the recommendation to the Board and the Public at their early August meeting. They followed up with Oral Communications speeches at Santa Cruz City Council.



Most of City Council brushed off the presentation or ignored it. Mayor Keeley apparently declined to put the matter on the next agenda, though the line of speakers indicated significant interest. Council members at their first August meeting, Sandy Brown and Sonya Brunner seemed interested in more information though neither moved to explicitly require City agencies to document the benefits, costs, and/or harm being done to the unhoused community by the increasingly frequent raids.



The activist letter to the City [attached] also suggested increasing "no barrier" services, accessible porta potties, serviced trash cans, & clean water access (restoring drinking fountains around the city) to cut back on the cost of expensive police sweeps. These actions would help every resident of Santa Cruz and all natural spaces.



Finally, the letter asked the City to discuss how it will hold its employees accountable to Civil Code 2080 and the Camping Ordinance. which require secure storage not currently being carried out.



It's unclear how many will be showing up to appear at this Tuesday's August 27th City Council meeting whose open session begins at 1:30 PM. or at the Board of Supervisors 9 a.m. meeting the same day.



HUFF will be likely evaluating the Council non-reaction (as well as that of the usually silent but powerful City Manager Matt Huffaker) at their Thursday 1:30 to 3:30 pm weekly meeting (703 Pacific Ave.)--public invited.



Folks are also welcome to raise positive voices at the 1:30 PM City Council and 9 AM Board of Supervisors meeting

tomorrow.