San Francisco Mayoral DebateThursday, September 19 at 7 PMHosts: KQED Live & SF ChronicleRegister for KQED livestream here: https://www.kqed.org/event/4435 Concerned about the future of San Francisco?Candidates for the city’s 2024 Mayoral election join KQED and The San Francisco Chronicle onstage for a live debate to share their policies and ideas for taking on the most critical issues facing the city.Moderated by KQED’s Scott Shafer and Marisa Lagos, along with the Chronicle’s Joe Garofoli, this event will be available live, streaming online and broadcast on 88.5FM and KQED 9 TV.Submit questions to the candidates here: https://www.sfchronicle.com/projects/2024/sf-mayoral-debate-survey/