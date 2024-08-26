top
San Francisco
San Francisco
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
View events for the week of 9/19/2024
San Francisco Government & Elections

San Francisco Mayoral Debate w/ KQED Live

FREE: streaming online, broadcast on 88.5FM and KQED 9 TV
original image (1067x650)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Thursday, September 19, 2024
Time:
7:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Event Type:
Panel Discussion
Organizer/Author:
KQED Live
Location Details:
FREE: streaming online, broadcast on 88.5FM and KQED 9 TV
San Francisco Mayoral Debate

Thursday, September 19 at 7 PM

Hosts: KQED Live & SF Chronicle

Register for KQED livestream here: https://www.kqed.org/event/4435

Concerned about the future of San Francisco?

Candidates for the city’s 2024 Mayoral election join KQED and The San Francisco Chronicle onstage for a live debate to share their policies and ideas for taking on the most critical issues facing the city.

Moderated by KQED’s Scott Shafer and Marisa Lagos, along with the Chronicle’s Joe Garofoli, this event will be available live, streaming online and broadcast on 88.5FM and KQED 9 TV.

Submit questions to the candidates here: https://www.sfchronicle.com/projects/2024/sf-mayoral-debate-survey/
For more information: https://www.kqed.org/event/4435
Added to the calendar on Mon, Aug 26, 2024 2:44PM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$35.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2024 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code