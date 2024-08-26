From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
San Francisco Mayoral Debate w/ KQED Live
Date:
Thursday, September 19, 2024
Time:
7:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Event Type:
Panel Discussion
Organizer/Author:
KQED Live
Location Details:
FREE: streaming online, broadcast on 88.5FM and KQED 9 TV
San Francisco Mayoral Debate
Thursday, September 19 at 7 PM
Hosts: KQED Live & SF Chronicle
Register for KQED livestream here: https://www.kqed.org/event/4435
Concerned about the future of San Francisco?
Candidates for the city’s 2024 Mayoral election join KQED and The San Francisco Chronicle onstage for a live debate to share their policies and ideas for taking on the most critical issues facing the city.
Moderated by KQED’s Scott Shafer and Marisa Lagos, along with the Chronicle’s Joe Garofoli, this event will be available live, streaming online and broadcast on 88.5FM and KQED 9 TV.
Submit questions to the candidates here: https://www.sfchronicle.com/projects/2024/sf-mayoral-debate-survey/
Thursday, September 19 at 7 PM
Hosts: KQED Live & SF Chronicle
Register for KQED livestream here: https://www.kqed.org/event/4435
Concerned about the future of San Francisco?
Candidates for the city’s 2024 Mayoral election join KQED and The San Francisco Chronicle onstage for a live debate to share their policies and ideas for taking on the most critical issues facing the city.
Moderated by KQED’s Scott Shafer and Marisa Lagos, along with the Chronicle’s Joe Garofoli, this event will be available live, streaming online and broadcast on 88.5FM and KQED 9 TV.
Submit questions to the candidates here: https://www.sfchronicle.com/projects/2024/sf-mayoral-debate-survey/
For more information: https://www.kqed.org/event/4435
Added to the calendar on Mon, Aug 26, 2024 2:44PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network