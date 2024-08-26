Action: PELOSI Out of South Bay!

Date:

Monday, August 26, 2024

Time:

6:00 PM - 8:00 PM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

San Jose Peace and Justice Center

Location Details:

California Theater,

345 S First St

(Just south of San Carlos Ave.)

San Jose, CA

ACTION: PELOSI OUT OF SOUTH BAY!

Monday, August 26th at 5:30pm in San Jose



﻿California Theater, 345 S First St



💥 Nancy Pelosi is giving a talk on her newly published book, The Art of Power, and we’re calling an emergency demonstration to confront her! As a profiteer of the US war machine and longtime AIPAC ally, Nancy Pelosi continues to support Israel’s genocide. Show up at 5:30pm to disrupt, shut down business as usual, and demand Pelosi stop arming Israel.

Pelosi's talk is scheduled for 7-9PM.