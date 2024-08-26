From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Action: PELOSI Out of South Bay!
Monday, August 26, 2024
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Protest
San Jose Peace and Justice Center
California Theater,
345 S First St
(Just south of San Carlos Ave.)
San Jose, CA
ACTION: PELOSI OUT OF SOUTH BAY!
Monday, August 26th at 5:30pm in San Jose
California Theater, 345 S First St
💥 Nancy Pelosi is giving a talk on her newly published book, The Art of Power, and we’re calling an emergency demonstration to confront her! As a profiteer of the US war machine and longtime AIPAC ally, Nancy Pelosi continues to support Israel’s genocide. Show up at 5:30pm to disrupt, shut down business as usual, and demand Pelosi stop arming Israel.
Pelosi's talk is scheduled for 7-9PM.
For more information: https://sanjosepeace.org
Added to the calendar on Mon, Aug 26, 2024 2:10PM
