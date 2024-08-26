Gov. Newsom needs to keep his promise to stop polluting communities whose citizens live too close to oil and gas operations, say over 500 CA elected officials who signed a letter for 2,300 feet safty zones around wells

August 26, 2024

By Ramona du Houx

Approximately 2.7 million Californians live within 3,200 feet of one or more oil and gas wells, including over 700,000 children. The health damaging pollutants that are emitted into the air can cause severe health risks, including higher rates of asthma, respiratory illnesses, preterm births, high-risk pregnancies, and cancer.

(Photo right: CA Gov. Newsom in 2024 decided to back the bill to make sure 2,300 feet safety zones become the law. But now he is saying the state needs a delay and has pulled money for the measure in the budget.)

The disproportionate and cumulative impacts on communities of color and low-wealth populations living within 3,200 feet of an oil or gas well are staggering. Over 69 percent are people of color and more than one-third live in areas heavily burdened by environmental pollution.

“For decades, these communities have suffered. It is everyone’s right to breathe fresh air, drink fresh water and live on unpolluted land. To delay SB 1137 yet again by taking away budgetary funds we need to fully implement the hard-won law would be asking Californians to sacrifice their health,” said Dominic Frongillo, Elected Officials to Protect America Executive Director & Co-Founder. “More than 500 elected officials from 51 counties have signed an EOPA California letter urging Governor Newsom to swiftly enact 3,200-foot setbacks from dangerous drilling. Elected officials would welcome the Governor’s reasoning as to how pulling funding and delaying implementation will protect the people they serve. Although we understand budgetary considerations, it’s hard to imagine anything more important than protecting the lives of everyone in our communities.”

The emotional worry and stress living next to these polluting oil and gas wells adds up. The negative impacts of these operations on a family’s health is very real.

“Air pollution knows no boundaries. As a former agricultural worker, I know about the dangers of breathing in the toxins as too many farms abate oil and gas operations. Oil and gas drilling has already significantly impacted the air we breathe. The drilling releases a toxic soup of chemicals and tiny particles, which gets into our lungs and sticks there. Scientific studies show a direct link between drilling and a long list of health problems, from chronic asthma and cancers to preterm births,” said Felipe Perez, former Firebaugh Mayor, current Council Member, EOPA California Leadership Council. “While I thank the Governor for originally championing the measure to protect those working and living next to wells, I’m at a loss as to why he would delay implementation. Everyday the health of everyone who lives within that designated area of 3,200 feet is put in serious danger. What could be more important than the health of our children in the budget?”

A study from Harvard University, in collaboration with three English universities, found that one in five premature deaths globally can be attributed to fossil fuel air pollution. According to this research, 34,000 people in California died in 2018 from fossil fuel air pollution prematurely. These figures are three times higher than previously suggested by other studies.

“At EOPA California over 500 elected officials have signed our letter to protect those living within 3,200 feet of oil and gas wells. We know our communities deserve to breathe clean air, safe from toxic neighborhood drilling. The Governor's attempt to delay these common-sense health measures that he championed just last year is a betrayal. He knows the risks,” said Meghan Sahli-Wells, Fmr. Culver City Mayor, EOPA California Director. “Here in Culver City we are successfully ending the 100 year toxic legacy of oil drilling and ensuring the oil operator foots the bill. We won’t go back. Like Culver City, every California community deserves to be protected from the deadly impacts of drilling near schools, homes and hospitals. I urge Governor Newsom not to break his safety zone promise and to protect his people from the dangers of fossil fuel operations as we transition to 100 percent clean energy.”

The military and elected officials sign an oath to protect and serve.

“I’ve helped fight fires that were caused by our atmosphere heating up from greenhouse gas pollution the fossil fuel industry continues to emit. Communities have been devastated, lives lost. What’s egregious is we have the ability to hold back the effects of the climate crisis,” said Alex Walker-Griffin, Hercules Council Member, former Mayor, Elected Officials to Protect America (EOPA) California Leadership Council Chair, National Guard. “We took a huge step with the measure to protect environmental justice and low income communities from the pollution of neighborhood oil and gas wells with a measure to protect those who live or work within 3,200 feet of one. Then, without warning the Governor asks to take the funding mechanisms out to the budget thereby delaying it for four more years. These communities deserve to live healthy productive lives. These sacrifice zones have to end. We are the fifth largest economy - the money is there to protect all our people.”



Elected Officials to Protect America is a network of current and former elected officials who care deeply about protecting the planet and people. EOPA is committed to solving the climate crisis, ensuring environmental justice, and protecting our lands, waters, and democracy. EOPA educates through value-based storytelling, training lawmakers, and connecting elected officials to inspire strong environmental leadership. EOPA California is a statewide, non-partisan network of California elected officials committed to protecting our communities, public health, and climate for all we represent.