Rep. Eric Swalwell: Stop Arming Israel! Restore Funding for UNRWA! Refuse Israel Lobby $!
Date:
Friday, August 30, 2024
Time:
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
CODEPINK Bay Area
Location Details:
Eric Swalwell's Office, 20990 Redwood Road, Castro Valley
Representive Eric Swalwell is shamefully ignoring 80% of Democrat voters calling for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza. He needs to stop voting for arms to Israel, restore funding for UNRWA which will provide humanitarian assistance in Gaza, and push the Biden-Harris Administration for an immediate ceasefire so hostages and prisoners can be released, humanitarian aid can be delivered, and polio vaccinations can commence. The situation in Gaza is desperate, children are starving, whole families are being killed, there is no safe place for people to go. Representative Swalwell must act now to stop the genocide. He takes nearly $200,000 from the Israeli lobby so he is extremely loyal to the Israeli government, right or wrong. That is shameful.
