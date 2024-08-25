top
North Bay / Marin Animal Liberation

Animal Rights March in Petaluma

by Leon Kunstenaar
Sun, Aug 25, 2024 12:09PM
Activists March from Penry Square to Perdue slaughterhouse
Activists March from Penry Square to Perdue slaughterhouse
original image (2106x1400)

Photos: Leon Kunstenaar

(Petaluma, August 24) - Protectors of the environment and of animal rights marched in Petaluma to promote "Yes" on measure J. The measure would be the first in the nation to ban factory farms.

Euphemistically called "concentrated animal feeding operations" factory farms compress hundreds of thousands chickens, ducks and other animals under conditions of horrific abuse and disease.

Organized by CEFF (Coalition to End Factory Farming), the march went the 2.6 miles from Petaluma's Penry Square to the Perdue slaughterhouse on Lakeville Highway. They carried sign saying "Protect Small Farms", "Honk if Your Love animals" and above all, "Yes on J."

In spite of the contentiousness of issue the march was peaceful. Four "No" proponents quickly came and went.

Arriving at the Perdue plant, the activists rallied. They then lay on the ground to form a large "Yes on J" messages which was photographed from the air.

See all high resolution photos here.
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sun, Aug 25, 2024 12:09PM
sm_002-0223724-z8a_9315-23724-z8a_9315.jpg
original image (1810x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sun, Aug 25, 2024 12:09PM
sm_003-0323424-z8b_9245-23424-z8b_9245.jpg
original image (1496x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sun, Aug 25, 2024 12:09PM
sm_004-0423724-z8b_9261-23724-z8b_9261.jpg
original image (1400x1783)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sun, Aug 25, 2024 12:09PM
sm_005-0523724-z8b_9281-23724-z8b_9281.jpg
original image (1521x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sun, Aug 25, 2024 12:09PM
sm_006-0623724-z8b_9313-23724-z8b_9313.jpg
original image (2100x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sun, Aug 25, 2024 12:09PM
sm_007-0723724-z8a_9371-23724-z8a_9371.jpg
original image (2074x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sun, Aug 25, 2024 12:09PM
sm_008-0823724-z8a_9391-23724-z8a_9391.jpg
original image (1907x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sun, Aug 25, 2024 12:09PM
sm_009-0923724-z8b_9366-23724-z8b_9366.jpg
original image (2263x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sun, Aug 25, 2024 12:09PM
sm_010-1023724-z8b_9374-23724-z8b_9374.jpg
original image (1954x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sun, Aug 25, 2024 12:09PM
sm_011-1123724-z8b_9390-23724-z8b_9390.jpg
original image (2100x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sun, Aug 25, 2024 12:09PM
sm_012-1223724-z8b_9401-23724-z8b_9401.jpg
original image (2100x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sun, Aug 25, 2024 12:09PM
sm_013-1323724-z8b_9405-23724-z8b_9405.jpg
original image (1992x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sun, Aug 25, 2024 12:09PM
sm_014-1423724-z8b_9412-23724-z8b_9412.jpg
original image (1769x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sun, Aug 25, 2024 12:09PM
sm_015-1523724-z8b_9431-23724-z8b_9431.jpg
original image (2100x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sun, Aug 25, 2024 12:09PM
sm_016-1623724-z8b_9452-23724-z8b_9452.jpg
original image (1825x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sun, Aug 25, 2024 12:09PM
sm_017-1723724-z8b_9481-23724-z8b_9481.jpg
original image (1400x1782)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sun, Aug 25, 2024 12:09PM
sm_018-1823724-z8a_9436-23724-z8a_9436.jpg
original image (2100x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sun, Aug 25, 2024 12:09PM
sm_019-1923724-z8a_9440-23724-z8a_9440.jpg
original image (1871x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sun, Aug 25, 2024 12:09PM
sm_020-2023724-z8a_9460-23724-z8a_9460.jpg
original image (2100x1400)
