Animal Rights March in Petaluma
Activists March from Penry Square to Perdue slaughterhouse
Photos: Leon Kunstenaar(Petaluma, August 24) - Protectors of the environment and of animal rights marched in Petaluma to promote "Yes" on measure J. The measure would be the first in the nation to ban factory farms.
Euphemistically called "concentrated animal feeding operations" factory farms compress hundreds of thousands chickens, ducks and other animals under conditions of horrific abuse and disease.
Organized by CEFF (Coalition to End Factory Farming), the march went the 2.6 miles from Petaluma's Penry Square to the Perdue slaughterhouse on Lakeville Highway. They carried sign saying "Protect Small Farms", "Honk if Your Love animals" and above all, "Yes on J."
In spite of the contentiousness of issue the march was peaceful. Four "No" proponents quickly came and went.
Arriving at the Perdue plant, the activists rallied. They then lay on the ground to form a large "Yes on J" messages which was photographed from the air.
