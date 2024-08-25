From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Resistance News Network (RNN) Telegram channel banned in EU
RNN is a key English-language source for news updates about Palestinian resistance organizations & their allies.
Quoted below are 2 updates from the Resistance News Network Backup channel.
"🔥 RNN's backup channel is live (t.me/RNN_Backup).
With Resistance News Network's ban across the EU yesterday, we have created a backup mirror channel so that affected subscribers can stay plugged into the pulse of the resistance. Continuous bans, censorship, and restrictions will not deter us from delivering the truth of the struggle.
We ask our subscribers to share the link widely, and we reaffirm that RNN has no other channels or social media pages.
Resistance News Network: @PalestineResist
Resistance News Network Backup: @RNN_Backup
RNN Prisoners: @RNN_Prisoners
RNN Archive: @RNN_Archive
RNN Feedback Bot: @RNN_Messaging_Bot"
Source: https://t.me/RNN_Backup/53654
"In just two weeks:
○ The Cradle was banned by Meta (Facebook, Instagram).
○ Resistance News Network (RNN)'s Telegram channel was banned in the EU.
○ Telegram founder and CEO Pavel Durov was arrested at Bourget Airport in France for 'lack of moderation' that allegedly allowed for criminal activity to take place.
○ Scott Ritter's home was raided by the FBI over 'unregistered foreign agent' allegations.
○ Journalist Richard Medhurst was arrested at Heathrow Airport under the UK Terrorism Act.
Who/what will be next?"
Source: https://t.me/RNN_Backup/53664
