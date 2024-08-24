From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Mam History: Oakland Notes on the History of the Mayan-Mam Language.
Date:
Sunday, August 25, 2024
Time:
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Event Type:
Class/Workshop
Organizer/Author:
Javier Armas
Email:
Location Details:
Tacos Los Michoacanos 3524 International (35th Ave)
Back to School Book Sale for award winning Oakland History book: Mam History: Oakland Notes on the History of the Mayan-Mam Language. Tacos Los Michoacanos 3524 International (35th Ave) August 25th Sunday 2-4pm.
For more information: http://Mamhistory.com
Added to the calendar on Sat, Aug 24, 2024 6:53PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network