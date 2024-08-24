Apartheid-Free Webinar on Divestment

Date:

Wednesday, August 28, 2024

Time:

10:00 AM - 11:00 AM

Event Type:

Panel Discussion

Organizer/Author:

Angela

Location Details:

Sign up for our next Apartheid-Free Communities webinar (Aug. 28, 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT) to explore divesting from apartheid. You’ll hear from Omar Barghouti, co-founder of the Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions (BDS) movement; Rama Ali Kased, a professor of Race and Resistance Studies at San Francisco State University; and Dov Baum, director of AFSC's Action Center for Corporate Accountability.