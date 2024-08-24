From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Apartheid-Free Webinar on Divestment
Date:
Wednesday, August 28, 2024
Time:
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Event Type:
Panel Discussion
Organizer/Author:
Angela
Location Details:
Sign up for our next Apartheid-Free Communities webinar (Aug. 28, 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT) to explore divesting from apartheid. You’ll hear from Omar Barghouti, co-founder of the Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions (BDS) movement; Rama Ali Kased, a professor of Race and Resistance Studies at San Francisco State University; and Dov Baum, director of AFSC's Action Center for Corporate Accountability.
Added to the calendar on Sat, Aug 24, 2024 4:31PM
