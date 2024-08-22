U.S. District Judge Diane Humetewa granted a temporary restraining order to halt lithium drilling at Hualapai's Ceremonial Spring, and became the first judge to halt Biden and Interior Sec. Deb Haaland's runaway train of destruction at Native Ceremonial Places in Arizona. The fake green energy destruction includes granting the mining permit for lithium, and bulldozing Native historic villages and burial sites for wind energy -- in violation of federal laws.

Federal Judge Halts Haaland's Runaway Train of Destruction of Native Sacred Places in ArizonaBattling the destruction of the fake green energy transition, Haaland is being sued by three Native American Nations in ArizonaBy Brenda Norrell, Censored News, August 22, 2024U.S. District Judge Diane Humetewa granted a temporary restraining order to halt drilling for lithium at Hualapai's Ceremonial Spring, and became the first judge to halt Biden and Interior Sec. Deb Haaland's runaway train of destruction. The fake green energy destruction includes granting the mining permit for lithium, and bulldozing Native historic villages and burial sites for wind energy -- in violation of federal laws.The Hualapai Tribe filed a lawsuit to halt the drilling. In a bizarre twist, attorneys for Haaland said an Australian company has to drill into Hualapai's Ceremonial Place because it is necessary for "green energy transition."Federal Judge Humetewa, Hopi, ruled otherwise and granted a temporary restraining order to halt the drilling.The head of a Navajo tribal enterprise had already rushed in and agreed to head up the drilling into the sacred. On Monday, Hualapai defenders began an encampment to protect their sacred land and water.The U.S. Justice Department wrote, "An injunction would not be in the public interest because the project is an important part of the United States' green energy transition.'"In the usual scam of environmental impact statements, the Interior claimed the drilling would have "no significant impact" on Hualapai's Ceremonial Place and the Sacred Spring. The term "no significant impact" has become the United States' rubber stamp of approval for mining in violation of federal laws.Biden's Interior Department, headed by Haaland, and her Bureau of Land Management, BLM, issued the drilling permit to Australia's Hawkstone Energy, now calling itself Arizona Lithium.The Hualapai Tribe is seeking a preliminary injunction to prohibit the drilling, pointing out that it violates the National Historic Preservation Act and National Environmental Policy Act.The Ha'Kamwe' springs are on Hualapai land known as Cholla Canyon. There is archaeological evidence of the tribe's presence there dating to 600 A.D."Today our people celebrate the granting of the temporary restraining order, but understand our fight is not over," Hualapai Tribe Chairman Duane Clarke said in a statement Wednesday. "We will continue to bring awareness to the protection of our water."Meanwhile, Haaland is also being sued by the Tohono O'odham and San Carlos Apache Nations for destruction of their ancient village sites, medicine gathering areas, and burial places in the San Pedro Valley in southern Arizona.Bulldozers for SunZia transmission lines are destroying sacred and historic sites in violation of federal laws. A Tucson federal judge refused to halt the destruction. Pattern Energy, owned by Canada's Pension Fund, plans to take wind energy from New Mexico to California.In the fake green energy transition, CEO Vern Lund of the Navajo Transitional Energy Company, a Navajo Nation enterprise based in Farmington, New Mexico, signed an agreement with the Australian lithium company to head the drilling operation at Hualapai's Ceremonial Spring.