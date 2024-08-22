The role of Democratic Party presidential candidate Kamala Harris in San Francisco and the development for condos at Hunters Point and Treasure Island is the focus of an interview by Ann Garrison of environmentalist Angel Bradley

§ Cover-Up At Hunters Point While DA Brown Was SF DA by Ann Garrison

While Kamala Harris was San Francisco DA & Attorney General Of California there was not investigation or prosecution of the illegal clean-up by the US Navy for the City of San Francisco & the developer Lennary