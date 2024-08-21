top
Date:
Saturday, August 24, 2024
Time:
12:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Event Type:
Party/Street Party
Organizer/Author:
Food Not Bombs
Location Details:
Backesto Park
551 North 13th St
San José, CA 95112
It's still summer in San José! Join all of your favorite mutual aid organizers as we celebrate what makes this community powerful ⭐️

Potluck picnic: 12 noon - 4 pm
There will be a designated area to drop off food, drinks, and snacks!

Art supply trade and clothing swap: 12 noon - 4 pm

Yoga in the Park with Sharat: 1 pm - 2 pm
Bring your own mat and water bottle to stay refreshed

Patch Making Workshop: 1 pm - 3 pm

Dance of Peace: 3 pm - 3:15 pm

Food Not Bombs serve: 3:30 pm

Stratosphere: 4 pm - 4:20 pm

Aposematic: 4:30 pm - 4:45 pm

Zines!
Free piles!

Sponsored by Art Pocket San José, Food Not Bombs, San José Clothing Swap, Disorder Project
