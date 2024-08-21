San José Mutual Aid Bloc Party

Date:

Saturday, August 24, 2024

Time:

12:00 PM - 5:00 PM

Event Type:

Party/Street Party

Organizer/Author:

Food Not Bombs

Location Details:

Backesto Park

551 North 13th St

San José, CA 95112

It's still summer in San José! Join all of your favorite mutual aid organizers as we celebrate what makes this community powerful ⭐️



Potluck picnic: 12 noon - 4 pm

There will be a designated area to drop off food, drinks, and snacks!



Art supply trade and clothing swap: 12 noon - 4 pm



Yoga in the Park with Sharat: 1 pm - 2 pm

Bring your own mat and water bottle to stay refreshed



Patch Making Workshop: 1 pm - 3 pm



Dance of Peace: 3 pm - 3:15 pm



Food Not Bombs serve: 3:30 pm



Stratosphere: 4 pm - 4:20 pm



Aposematic: 4:30 pm - 4:45 pm



Zines!

Free piles!



Sponsored by Art Pocket San José, Food Not Bombs, San José Clothing Swap, Disorder Project