"Arrests" of Biden, Pelosi, Harris for Complicity in Genocide
The arrests were pretend but the US law against committing or abetting genocide is very real
Photos: Leon Kunstenaar(San Francisco, August 21) - In coordination with Code Pink actions in Chicago during the Democratic Convention , San Francisco Code Pink held an action in front of the Democratic Party's address on Market Street.
In a skit, activists portraying "defense" contractors Lockheed Martin, Boeing, etc. give bags of cash to "Biden", "Pelosi" and "Harris," The money was to keep the Gaza genocide going so that their sales of weapons continued.
"AIPAC" (American Israeli Public Affairs Committee) was also there with additional bags of cash for Biden, Pelosi and Harris to make sure that the Biden Administration do no more than express regret that ("too many") innocent civilians were being murdered.
Biden could force a cease fire by lifting the phone and stopping or even pausing the ongoing flow of arms to Israel. This, however, remains off the table as long as the cash keeps flowing.
Spoiler alert! In 1988 Congress passed, and President Reagan signed, the Genocide Convention Implementation Act of 1987, of which the main sponsor was Senator Joseph Biden. The act added Sections 1091 through 1093 to Title 18 of the United States Code. The felony is punishable by a fine of $1,000,000, up to 20 years’ imprisonment, or both.
The United States is not committing genocide. However the Israeli government is. And Section 2 of Title 18 of the U.S. Code provides that whoever aids or abets a federal crime (like genocide) is guilty of that crime, just as if they committed it directly.
Section 2. Explains that an accused is guilty as an aider and abettor if they assisted in a crime committed by another, even if “the level of participation [is] of only slight moment,” i.e., is of little significance in the effectuating the criminal scheme.
A "lawyer' (actually, a real lawyer) read the charges and the Pink Police carted the war criminals off to jail.
In the final act, with the criminals in jail,Code Pink celebrated the victory over genocide, slaughter, starvation, terror. Susan made a statement about justice being done and they unrolled their Peoples' Red Line to acknowledge the deaths of the many children who Israel has murdered with our dollars and weapons. Marjorie played a slow drumbeat.
http://Are Your Federal Legislators Helpin...
