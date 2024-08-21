top
California
California
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
View events for the week of 8/28/2024
California Health, Housing & Public Services Womyn

Mar Monte Monthly: Next Gen Impact

To participate in this session, click on the registration link below. Registrants will receive an email the Monday prior to the event wit...
original image (1080x1080)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Wednesday, August 28, 2024
Time:
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Event Type:
Class/Workshop
Organizer/Author:
Planned Parenthood Mar Monte
Location Details:
To participate in this session, click on the registration link below. Registrants will receive an email the Monday prior to the event with Zoom details. And, as always, feel free to share this widely within your networks.
Calling all youth activists and adult allies! As we know, young people are leading the way! Join us for our next Mar Monte Monthly: Next Gen Impact on Wednesday, August 28th at 6 PM for an inspiring discussion on what youth activists are doing in your community to expand access to sexual and reproductive health.

Who should attend? Anybody interested in youth organizing, working with students or young folks. Do you need to be on a PPGA campus – absolutely NOT. We are encouraging folks to join and learn about the youth movement. Share amongst your networks, friends, and brats!!!!!! 💚
For more information: https://www.weareplannedparenthood.org/a/m...
Added to the calendar on Wed, Aug 21, 2024 2:44PM
§
by Planned Parenthood Mar Monte
Wed, Aug 21, 2024 2:44PM
sm_mmmbrat2.jpg
original image (1080x1080)
https://www.weareplannedparenthood.org/a/m...
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$35.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2024 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code