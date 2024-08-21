Mar Monte Monthly: Next Gen Impact

Date:

Wednesday, August 28, 2024

Time:

6:00 PM - 7:00 PM

Event Type:

Class/Workshop

Organizer/Author:

Planned Parenthood Mar Monte

Location Details:

To participate in this session, click on the registration link below. Registrants will receive an email the Monday prior to the event with Zoom details. And, as always, feel free to share this widely within your networks.

Calling all youth activists and adult allies! As we know, young people are leading the way! Join us for our next Mar Monte Monthly: Next Gen Impact on Wednesday, August 28th at 6 PM for an inspiring discussion on what youth activists are doing in your community to expand access to sexual and reproductive health.



Who should attend? Anybody interested in youth organizing, working with students or young folks. Do you need to be on a PPGA campus – absolutely NOT. We are encouraging folks to join and learn about the youth movement. Share amongst your networks, friends, and brats!!!!!! 💚

