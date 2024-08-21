From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Mar Monte Monthly: Next Gen Impact
Wednesday, August 28, 2024
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Class/Workshop
Planned Parenthood Mar Monte
To participate in this session, click on the registration link below. Registrants will receive an email the Monday prior to the event with Zoom details. And, as always, feel free to share this widely within your networks.
Calling all youth activists and adult allies! As we know, young people are leading the way! Join us for our next Mar Monte Monthly: Next Gen Impact on Wednesday, August 28th at 6 PM for an inspiring discussion on what youth activists are doing in your community to expand access to sexual and reproductive health.
Who should attend? Anybody interested in youth organizing, working with students or young folks. Do you need to be on a PPGA campus – absolutely NOT. We are encouraging folks to join and learn about the youth movement. Share amongst your networks, friends, and brats!!!!!! 💚
For more information: https://www.weareplannedparenthood.org/a/m...
