Debate & Action Proposals For Building United Front Against Fascism & For Workers PartyInvite To United Front Meeting on Sunday August 25, 2024 2PM 474 Valencia St.Working people and the unions face an existential struggle with the rise of fascism and the imperialist wars and genocide in Gaza. US imperialism and capitalism is in a decline and both the attack on the working class in the US and the expansion of wars abroad are growing.The growth of a mass fascist movement in the United States is a direct result of this decline of US imperialism and it is part of an international growth of fascism.The continuing US supported Israeli genocide in Gaza is a bi-partisan project of both the Democrats and Republicans and the massive US military machine is supported by both imperialist parties.The war crimes being perpetrated by Israel will without a doubt be expanded globally by imperialist an inter-imperialist rivalries.The US working class is presently under control of a pro-capitalist, pro-imperialist trade union bureaucracy that was established after the 2nd WW and it was launched with a massive anti-communist purge and witch-hunt of the socialists, communists and militants in the unions.Today the need to build a new working class movement and leadership with a class struggle perspective and an agenda of building a mass working class party as an alternative to both capitalist parties is critical.This working class movement and party should be running this country instead of the capitalist parties which represent capitalism and are destroying workers, waging war and driving a global climate catastrophe.On Sunday August 25 there will be a meeting to discuss how to build a united front and take forward the struggle for a working class political alternative and concrete united front action to take this struggle forward.For information contactUFCLPRevolutionary Workers Front