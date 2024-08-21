Weekly Protest in front of US Representative Mullin's office building

Date:

Friday, August 23, 2024

Time:

9:00 AM - 11:00 AM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

Peace Action San Mateo

Location Details:

1528 El Camino Real, San Mateo, CA

We gather every Friday morning in front of the office building at 1528 El Camino Real in San Mateo, the location of the office of US Representative Kevin Mullin between 9 and 11 AM to demand he take a strong stand for a permanent ceasefire and no more weapons for Israel. He represents District 15, which includes San Mateo County, and now these neighborhoods of San Francisco: Crocker Amazon, Excelsior, Little Hollywood, Mission Terrace, Oceanview, Outer Mission, Portola, and Visitacion Valley. Various groups are represented at our weekly protest including San Bruno Ceasefire and Peace Action San Mateo. Please join us.