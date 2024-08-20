top
East Bay Police State & Prisons

Dublin Prison Survivors Speak Truth to Power

Event information with collage of Dublin survivors
original image (1080x1080)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Saturday, September 07, 2024
Time:
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Event Type:
Teach-In
Organizer/Author:
Diana Block
Email:
Phone:
415-484-9360
Location Details:
First Unitarian Church of Oakland
685 14th St
Oakland CA, 94612
In August 2023 eight survivors of staff sexual abuse and retaliation at FCI Dublin and the California Coalition for Women Prisoners (CCWP) filed a class action lawsuit in Federal Court in Oakland. In April 5, 2024 Judge Gonzalez Rogers appointed a Special Master, Wendy Still, to oversee continuing abuse and retaliation at the prison. On April 15, 2024 the Bureau of Prisons (BOP) abruptly ordered the closure of Dublin prison and proceeded to transfer all incarcerated people to prisons around the country, far away from their families and advocates who supported them.

Hear the stories of what happened at Dublin from formerly incarcerated survivors, learn about the ongoing lawsuit and the Dublin Prison Solidarity Coalition, and find out how you can become involved in supporting this groundbreaking struggle.

SPONSORED BY THE DUBLIN PRISON SOLIDARITY COALITION
For more information: https://secure.givelively.org/event/networ...
Added to the calendar on Tue, Aug 20, 2024 10:24PM
