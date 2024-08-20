Dublin Prison Survivors Speak Truth to Power

Date:

Saturday, September 07, 2024

Time:

7:00 PM - 9:00 PM

Event Type:

Teach-In

Organizer/Author:

Diana Block

Email:

Phone:

415-484-9360

Location Details:

First Unitarian Church of Oakland

685 14th St

Oakland CA, 94612

In August 2023 eight survivors of staff sexual abuse and retaliation at FCI Dublin and the California Coalition for Women Prisoners (CCWP) filed a class action lawsuit in Federal Court in Oakland. In April 5, 2024 Judge Gonzalez Rogers appointed a Special Master, Wendy Still, to oversee continuing abuse and retaliation at the prison. On April 15, 2024 the Bureau of Prisons (BOP) abruptly ordered the closure of Dublin prison and proceeded to transfer all incarcerated people to prisons around the country, far away from their families and advocates who supported them.



Hear the stories of what happened at Dublin from formerly incarcerated survivors, learn about the ongoing lawsuit and the Dublin Prison Solidarity Coalition, and find out how you can become involved in supporting this groundbreaking struggle.



SPONSORED BY THE DUBLIN PRISON SOLIDARITY COALITION