San Francisco Arts + Action Health, Housing & Public Services

Coalition on Homelessness ArtAuction24: Transforming Art into Action

SOMArts 934 Brannan St San Francisco, CA 94103
original image (1080x254)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Thursday, September 12, 2024
Time:
5:30 PM - 9:30 PM
Event Type:
Fundraiser
Organizer/Author:
Coalition on Homelessness
Email:
Phone:
415-346-3740
Location Details:
SOMArts
934 Brannan St
San Francisco, CA 94103
The Coalition on Homelessness invites you to ArtAuction24: Transforming Art into Action!

Please join us on Thursday, September 12 at SOMArts for an evening of entertainment, food and drink, and silent and live auctions featuring over 150 Bay Area artists! The silent auction will take place online starting September 5, and all items will be displayed in-person at SOMArts during the event on September 12.

All participating artists receive free entry, and no one will be turned away for lack of funds, though donations are greatly appreciated.

LIVE EVENT INCLUDES
* Live and silent auctions with 170+ artworks available
* Performances by Bay Area local jazz & funk band Celestial Hotties and DJ Prince Saves
* Complimentary dinner with open beer and wine bar

Your contribution will make a positive impact on San Francisco's homeless community and sustain the Coalition's advocacy, research, and organizing.

Donations are tax-deductible as permitted by law. The Coalition on Homelessness is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization. We depend on the support of the arts community to make our work possible!


ABOUT THE COALITION ON HOMELESSNESS

Over the last 24 years, the San Francisco arts community has helped the Coalition gather critical funding to support our advocacy efforts.

The Coalition is a small, grassroots nonprofit; more than 50% of our staff has experienced homelessness.

Funds raised by the auction form a substantial portion of the organization's annual budget and are a key source of support in keeping this grassroots nonprofit thriving.

The Coalition does not accept any government funding and therefore survives on small donations from Bay Area community members.

The Coalition on Homelessness organizes homeless people and front-line service providers to create permanent solutions to homelessness, while working to protect the rights of those forced to remain on the streets.

35 - 100.
For more information: https://cbo.io/tickets/purchase_tickets.ph...
Added to the calendar on Tue, Aug 20, 2024 5:30PM
© 2000–2024 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
