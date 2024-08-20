Thousands of people rallied in Chicago to protest the continuing genocide supported by the Democratic Party and the Harris Biden administration.

Several thousand supporters of Palestine and against the US supported genocide in Gaza rallied at the Chicago DNC on 8/19/24 in Union Park and then marched near the Democratic convention center. They spoke out about the Democrats and their role along with the Republicans in continuing to fund and support the Zionist apartheid state of Israel.