Palestine San Francisco U.S. Anti-War Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism Government & Elections

Thousand of Chicago Protesters at DNC Oppose Harris Biden US Supported Israeli Genocide

by Labor Video Project
Tue, Aug 20, 2024 7:18AM
Thousands of people rallied in Chicago to protest the continuing genocide supported by the Democratic Party and the Harris Biden administration.
Thousands of people rallied in Chicago to protest the continuing genocide supported by the Democratic Party and the Harris Biden administration.
original image (4032x3024)
Several thousand supporters of Palestine and against the US supported genocide in Gaza rallied at the Chicago DNC on 8/19/24 in Union Park and then marched near the Democratic convention center. They spoke out about the Democrats and their role along with the Republicans in continuing to fund and support the Zionist apartheid state of Israel.

Additional Media:

SF DA Brooke Jenkins, Drop The Charges! Demand Palestine Supporters Of The Golden Gate 26
https://youtu.be/V755s9UeqAU
UAW4811 Members/Supporters Protest UC Regents Over Repression, Union Busting & Support For Genocide
https://youtu.be/kG-ZEEEfbGI
Witch-hunts, Palestine, Academics, Students & The Canary Project
https://youtu.be/WyMyc5pQ4oY
SFSU CFA Pres James Martel On The Fight To Defend Professors Abdulhadi, Kinukawa & The AMED Program
https://youtu.be/rP7VDx-3J2E
STOP the Zionist Attacks On Dr. Rabab Abdulhadi & SFSU AMED Program Speak-out At The Quad
https://youtu.be/91b8p5lPph8
The War on Academics and Critics of Israel By Pacifica’s Covid, Race & Democracy
https://covidtaskforce.pacifica.org/2021/11/15/the-war-on-academics-and-critics-of-israel/
President Mahoney upholds the University’s acceptance of Big Tech’s increasing control over academic discussion, and its complicity with Zionist organizations.
https://mondoweiss.net/2021/11/sfsu-president-sides-with-tech-giants-on-silencing-of-palestinian-voices/?fbclid=IwAR1wSs7bWE0zYuPTgtikUrXr_2mau3Ht9qULw1OMhlOTgVQF1YzPWQAlERA
ZOOM CENSORSHIP OF PALESTINE SEMINARS SPARKS FIGHT OVER ACADEMIC FREEDOM
https://theintercept.com/2020/11/14/zoom-censorship-leila-khaled-palestine/
Zionist Attacks On SFSU AMED Arab & Muslim Ethnicities & Diasporas Program, The CFA & Labor
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7X3uf0pozf4&t=327s
The Isreali Histadrut, The AFL-CIO, Zionism & Labor Imperialism With Carol Lang
https://youtu.be/aH2JslHpeZk
Links Between Zionism, Histadrut, South Africa, CIA & The AFL-CIO At BA Labor For Palestine Conf
https://youtu.be/4oKlvqu6GAs
Zionism, The Histadrut, The AFL-CIO & South Africa
https://youtu.be/_VioS5r1SAw
AFL-CIO Leadership Tries To Block Affiliates Vote On Endorsing BDS:AFL-CIO Leadership Cited A Procedural Rule To Tell The San Francisco Council It Couldn't Even Debate A Resolution On BDS.
https://theintercept.com/2021/10/21/palestine-bds-san-francisco-labor-afl-cio/
The Israeli Histadrut, Zionism, The AFL-CIO & Imperialism With Carol Lang
https://youtu.be/HLtLDS0FbSE
The Histadrut: Israeli’s Racist Trade Union
https://electronicintifada.net/content/histadrut-israels-racist-trade-union/8121
Organized labor was among the earliest investors in Israel bonds.
https://www.israelbonds.com/News-Events/The-Enterprise-that-Helped-Build-Israel-Turns-70/An-Impressive-Legacy-of-Achievement.aspx
AFL-CIO, Imperialism, Zionism and The Palestinians
https://youtu.be/o_Eo_ZTuJzM
U.S. Unions Are Voicing Unprecedented Support for Palestine
https://inthesetimes.com/article/palestine-israel-labor-unions-afl-cio-aft-bds-gaza

Production Of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
For more information: https://youtu.be/28SNNMmar8k
§South Africans Support Palestine
by Labor Video Project
Tue, Aug 20, 2024 7:18AM
sm_dnc_south_africa_israel_.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
A South African came to support Palestinians in Chicago
https://youtu.be/28SNNMmar8k
§Palestinian Healthcare Workers Killed By Zionists
by Labor Video Project
Tue, Aug 20, 2024 7:18AM
sm_dnc_healthcare_workers_killed.jpg
original image (2654x2588)
A medical worker held up a sign about the healthcare workers killed.
https://youtu.be/28SNNMmar8k
§Zionist Ethno Fascism
by Labor Video Project
Tue, Aug 20, 2024 7:18AM
sm_dnc_zionism_ethno_fascism.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
Zionist Ethno Facism Sign at the march
https://youtu.be/28SNNMmar8k
§On The March
by Labor Video Project
Tue, Aug 20, 2024 7:18AM
sm_dnc_labor_placard_8-19-24.jpg
original image (474x640)
Some of the marchers at the DNC
https://youtu.be/28SNNMmar8k
§End Aid To Israel Puppet
by Labor Video Project
Tue, Aug 20, 2024 7:18AM
sm_dnc_puppets_end_aid_to_israel.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
Puppets at the rally
https://youtu.be/28SNNMmar8k
§Chicago Police & Secret Service
by Labor Video Project
Tue, Aug 20, 2024 7:18AM
sm_dnc_police_secret_service.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
The Chicago police and secret service at the march.
https://youtu.be/28SNNMmar8k
§Press Conference Before The Rally
by Labor Video Project
Tue, Aug 20, 2024 7:18AM
sm_dnc_press_conference_speakers.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
Participants at the press conference held before the rally
https://youtu.be/28SNNMmar8k
