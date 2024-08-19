The Political Prosecution of the Uhuru 3: The First Amendment on Trial

Date:

Wednesday, August 21, 2024

Time:

4:00 PM - 7:00 PM

Event Type:

Panel Discussion

Organizer/Author:

Hands Off Uhuru

Email:

Location Details:

Register: handsoffuhuru.org/legal

Featuring a panel of attorneys and legal experts analyzing the significance of this case.

Speakers panel includes:



Chairman Omali Yeshitela, founder and leader of the Uhuru Movement; Uhuru 3

Penny Hess, Chair of the African People's Solidarity Committee; Uhuru 3

Jesse Nevel, Chair of Uhuru Solidarity Movement; Uhuru 3

Mutaqee Akbar, Uhuru 3 attorney

Angela Reaney, Uhuru 3 attorney

Leonard Goodman, Uhuru 3 attorney

Lauren Regan, Attorney, Executive Director of the Civil Liberties Defense Center

Natsu Taylor Saito, Law Professor at Georgia State University; Author of "Settler Colonialism, Race and Law"

Jenipher Jones, Lead Counsel for Leonard Peltier; Chair of the National Lawyers Guild Mass Incarceration Committee

All out for the march & rally on Aug 31st & the trial starting September 3rd. RSVP: handsoffuhuru.org