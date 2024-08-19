From the Open-Publishing Calendar
The Political Prosecution of the Uhuru 3: The First Amendment on Trial
Date:
Wednesday, August 21, 2024
Time:
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Event Type:
Panel Discussion
Organizer/Author:
Hands Off Uhuru
Email:
Location Details:
Register: handsoffuhuru.org/legal
Featuring a panel of attorneys and legal experts analyzing the significance of this case.
Speakers panel includes:
Chairman Omali Yeshitela, founder and leader of the Uhuru Movement; Uhuru 3
Penny Hess, Chair of the African People's Solidarity Committee; Uhuru 3
Jesse Nevel, Chair of Uhuru Solidarity Movement; Uhuru 3
Mutaqee Akbar, Uhuru 3 attorney
Angela Reaney, Uhuru 3 attorney
Leonard Goodman, Uhuru 3 attorney
Lauren Regan, Attorney, Executive Director of the Civil Liberties Defense Center
Natsu Taylor Saito, Law Professor at Georgia State University; Author of "Settler Colonialism, Race and Law"
Jenipher Jones, Lead Counsel for Leonard Peltier; Chair of the National Lawyers Guild Mass Incarceration Committee
All out for the march & rally on Aug 31st & the trial starting September 3rd. RSVP: handsoffuhuru.org
For more information: http://Register: handsoffuhuru.org/legal
