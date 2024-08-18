From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Meet 9th District Supe candidate Roberto Hernandez
Date:
Monday, August 19, 2024
Time:
6:00 PM - 7:30 PM
Event Type:
Speaker
Organizer/Author:
David Giesen
Email:
Phone:
415-948-4265
Location Details:
Notable House
189 Ellsworth St.
San Francisco CA 94110
189 Ellsworth St.
San Francisco CA 94110
Red Hill Jumps! productions presents
Another opportunity to meet candidates in Bernal Heights
This time we host 9th District Supervisorial candidate ROBERTO HERNANDEZ
Bring your own drink, but stand-up supper is provided. An RSVP is appreciated but not a prerequisite to dropping in.
There will be neighborly chatter, then remarks by Mr. Hernandez, then Q&A with the candidate.
For more information: http://www.TheCommonsSF.org
Added to the calendar on Sun, Aug 18, 2024 5:04PM
