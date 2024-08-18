Meet 9th District Supe candidate Roberto Hernandez

Date:

Monday, August 19, 2024

Time:

6:00 PM - 7:30 PM

Event Type:

Speaker

Organizer/Author:

David Giesen

Email:

Phone:

415-948-4265

Location Details:

Notable House

189 Ellsworth St.

San Francisco CA 94110

Red Hill Jumps! productions presents



Another opportunity to meet candidates in Bernal Heights



This time we host 9th District Supervisorial candidate ROBERTO HERNANDEZ



Bring your own drink, but stand-up supper is provided. An RSVP is appreciated but not a prerequisite to dropping in.



There will be neighborly chatter, then remarks by Mr. Hernandez, then Q&A with the candidate.