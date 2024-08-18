top
San Francisco
San Francisco
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
View events for the week of 9/15/2024
San Francisco Government & Elections

UUSF Forum: Election Roundup with Tim Redmond

1187 Franklin Street, San Francisco, 94109 or Zoom https://zoom.us/j/93648295440?pwd=QOFBFEWUhTGIZENQt92RV4h9qy9yA8.1 Meeting ID: 936 48...
Download PDF (67.7KB)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Sunday, September 15, 2024
Time:
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Event Type:
Class/Workshop
Organizer/Author:
Unitarian Universalists of San Francisco
Location Details:
1187 Franklin Street, San Francisco, 94109
or Zoom
https://zoom.us/j/93648295440?pwd=QOFBFEWUhTGIZENQt92RV4h9qy9yA8.1

Meeting ID: 936 4829 5440
Passcode: 925169
We look forward every election year to hear Tim Redmond, editor and publisher of 48 Hills, San Francisco’s online independent community news and culture site! He was formerly the editor of the legendary SF Bay Guardian alternative weekly newspaper. At this point in our City’s and Nation’s history, our hopes hang in a tortured balance. Will our democracy survive? Will our beloved San Francisco rejuvenate itself and become once more an extraordinary, dynamic city with talent, diversity, and originality?

Tim will discuss the latest news surrounding this tumultuous election and how it may play out, based on his insider’s knowledge about the local and national players. He will also offer various suggestions on what ordinary citizens can do to play a role that will lay the path for the future of our country.

This presentation is much anticipated, especially now as we try to unravel and consider the issues and personalities involved in the elections. Join us to participate in this event!
For more information: https://www.uusf.org/forum
Added to the calendar on Sun, Aug 18, 2024 9:01AM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$25.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2024 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code