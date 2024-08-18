From the Open-Publishing Calendar
UUSF Forum: Election Roundup with Tim Redmond
Date:
Sunday, September 15, 2024
Time:
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Event Type:
Class/Workshop
Organizer/Author:
Unitarian Universalists of San Francisco
Location Details:
1187 Franklin Street, San Francisco, 94109
or Zoom
https://zoom.us/j/93648295440?pwd=QOFBFEWUhTGIZENQt92RV4h9qy9yA8.1
Meeting ID: 936 4829 5440
Passcode: 925169
We look forward every election year to hear Tim Redmond, editor and publisher of 48 Hills, San Francisco’s online independent community news and culture site! He was formerly the editor of the legendary SF Bay Guardian alternative weekly newspaper. At this point in our City’s and Nation’s history, our hopes hang in a tortured balance. Will our democracy survive? Will our beloved San Francisco rejuvenate itself and become once more an extraordinary, dynamic city with talent, diversity, and originality?
Tim will discuss the latest news surrounding this tumultuous election and how it may play out, based on his insider’s knowledge about the local and national players. He will also offer various suggestions on what ordinary citizens can do to play a role that will lay the path for the future of our country.
This presentation is much anticipated, especially now as we try to unravel and consider the issues and personalities involved in the elections. Join us to participate in this event!
For more information: https://www.uusf.org/forum
Added to the calendar on Sun, Aug 18, 2024 9:01AM
