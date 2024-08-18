UUSF Forum: UU the Vote

Sunday, September 08, 2024

9:15 AM - 10:45 AM

Class/Workshop

Unitarian Universalists of San Francisco

Our very own Cal Ball has carried the torch on this very basic democratic right to ensure that all citizens participate in this important step of choosing who our leaders will be. Cal has worked as a professional musician, technology executive and now as an activist advocating for the voting rights of people within marginalized, underserved communities.



Cal will be talking about the latest attempts to undermine democracy within the US, how we are confronting these forces as a denomination and what we can and are doing about it as a congregation.



This discussion will highlight efforts to suppress the vote in various parts of our country and how the Supreme Court is playing its part in undermining our democracy. No matter what our personal political preferences are, this year’s voting outcome will shape our lives for years to come. Bring your questions and join in this most important event!