Haiti U.S.

Commemorate the Haitian Revolution in the Spirit of Black August

Graphic: Commemorate the Haitian Revolution
original image (1080x1080)
Date:
Date:
Thursday, August 22, 2024
Time:
4:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Event Type:
Speaker
Organizer/Author:
Malcolm X Grassroots Movement
Location Details:
Webinar Registration: bit.ly/BAHandsOffHaiti
Join Malcolm X Grassroots Movement to commemorate the Haitian Revolution in the Spirit of Black August for a conversation with Pierre Labossiere of Haiti Action Committee. Thursday, August 22nd at 4pm PST [7pm EST]. WEBINAR REGISTRATION: bit.ly/BAHandsOffHaiti
For more information: https://haitisolidarity.net/commemorate-th...
Added to the calendar on Sat, Aug 17, 2024 1:02PM
§Bois Caiman Ceremony August 14th, 1791
by Malcolm X Grassroots Movement
Sat, Aug 17, 2024 1:02PM
Graphic: Bois Caiman ceremony that led to the Haitian revolutionary war
original image (1080x1080)
The Bois Caiman ceremony is a symbol of Black resistance and the decolonial struggle for Black liberation. On the night of August 14th, 1791, hundreds of enslaved Africans gathered to participate in a spiritual ceremony preparing them for the largest rebellion of enslaved Africans to date. A few days later, plantations in the north were engulfed in flames - the Haitian Revolution had begun.
https://haitisolidarity.net/commemorate-th...
Add Your Comments
