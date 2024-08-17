Join Malcolm X Grassroots Movement to commemorate the Haitian Revolution in the Spirit of Black August for a conversation with Pierre Labossiere of Haiti Action Committee. Thursday, August 22nd at 4pm PST [7pm EST]. WEBINAR REGISTRATION: bit.ly/BAHandsOffHaiti

§ Bois Caiman Ceremony August 14th, 1791 by Malcolm X Grassroots Movement

The Bois Caiman ceremony is a symbol of Black resistance and the decolonial struggle for Black liberation. On the night of August 14th, 1791, hundreds of enslaved Africans gathered to participate in a spiritual ceremony preparing them for the largest rebellion of enslaved Africans to date. A few days later, plantations in the north were engulfed in flames - the Haitian Revolution had begun.