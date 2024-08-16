From the Open-Publishing Calendar
“Simone” Book Release & Reading
Date:
Sunday, September 22, 2024
Time:
1:00 PM - 2:30 PM
Event Type:
Panel Discussion
Organizer/Author:
Oakland Asian Cultural Center
Location Details:
Oakland Asian Cultural Center
Join us for the release of Simone, an exciting new picture book, with words by Pulitzer Prize-winning author Viet Thanh Nguyen and art by illustrator Minnie Phan. Simone is an unforgettable story of a Vietnamese American girl whose life is transformed by a wildfire.
Arrive at 12 PM for a children’s coloring activity led by Minnie Phan, followed by a reading, live drawing, Q&A, and book signing starting at 1 PM.
Viet and Minnie hope Simone inspires a generation to pick up a pencil, to create daringly, and to dream fiercely a new vision for a more collective, collaborative, and compassionate future.
This event is co-sponsored by Eastwind Books of Berkeley.
For more information: https://oacc.cc/event/simone/
Added to the calendar on Fri, Aug 16, 2024
