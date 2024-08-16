“Simone” Book Release & Reading

Date:

Sunday, September 22, 2024

Time:

1:00 PM - 2:30 PM

Event Type:

Panel Discussion

Organizer/Author:

Oakland Asian Cultural Center

Location Details:

Oakland Asian Cultural Center

Join us for the release of Simone, an exciting new picture book, with words by Pulitzer Prize-winning author Viet Thanh Nguyen and art by illustrator Minnie Phan. Simone is an unforgettable story of a Vietnamese American girl whose life is transformed by a wildfire.



Arrive at 12 PM for a children’s coloring activity led by Minnie Phan, followed by a reading, live drawing, Q&A, and book signing starting at 1 PM.



Viet and Minnie hope Simone inspires a generation to pick up a pencil, to create daringly, and to dream fiercely a new vision for a more collective, collaborative, and compassionate future.



This event is co-sponsored by Eastwind Books of Berkeley.