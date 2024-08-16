DNC: Stop Arming Israel! Immediate Ceasefire! End the Genocide!

Date:

Wednesday, August 21, 2024

Time:

12:00 PM - 1:30 PM

Event Type:

Other

Organizer/Author:

CODEPINK Bay Area

Location Details:

1390 Market St., San Francisco

Rally, street theater, with banners and flyers.



We must DEMAND that the U.S. stop supporting the genocide in Gaza. CODEPINK and friends will visit the Democratic Party in San Francisco during the Democrat Convention in Chicago and bringing bags of cash from AIPAC and the weapons companies to reward President Biden, Vice President Harris, Representative Nancy Pelosi, Schumer, Jeffries and the rest of the party leadership for continuing to send weapons to Israel that are killing whole families. They have not forced Netanyahu to enact a ceasefire, release hostages and prisoners, or to discontinue starving the civilian population of Gaza. We will make it clear that the Democrat Party leadership is blatantly supporting a genocide in Gaza instead of cutting off the U.S. weapons that are killing children in our name. We will display our stunning red line with the names of children Israel has killed with U.S. weapons.



Will the DNC listen to our mainstream demands to end the genocide, or will the party's out-of-touch leadership continue to ignore the majority of Democrats? We join the NAACP, seven national labor unions, 70% of Democrats, and the majority of people in the U.S. and around the world to deliver a message to the Democratic Party in San Francisco: No More Weapons to Israel!