Jovanka Beckles For CA State Senate & Yes On Measure DD Joint Canvass!
Date:
Monday, August 19, 2024
Time:
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Event Type:
Other
Organizer/Author:
Animal Rights For Palestine
Location Details:
Berkeley Animal Rights Center - West, 2414 6th St. Berkeley CA
Jovanka Beckles For CA State Senate & Yes On Measure DD Joint Canvass in Berkeley!
Berkeley have an opportunity to elect a strong progressive who will deliver results for the working class, labor unions and the environment in the California State Senate District 7, Jovanka Beckles! We are 10 months into the ongoing genocide of Occupied Palestine. We’ve witnessed countless of indiscriminate massacres of humans and nonhuman animals in Gaza. This genocide is funded by our tax dollars to the U.S government and lack of political courage or integrity to stand up to Zionist influence plagues our political system nationwide.
We in the animal rights movement have a responsibility to advocate for Palestine right to exist and for self-determination. That’s why we are honored to host Jovanka Beckles for CA State Senate D7 who been a steadfast ally to Palestinians. Unlike her opponent, Jovanka have committed to divestment measures, called for a ceasefire, and supported BDS initiatives. If elected, she will continue to be a strong voice for the Palestinian community here and abroad.
Additionally, Berkeley could become the first city to ban factory farming in the nation by passing Measure DD to prevent future CAFO’s from operating in Berkeley. For far too long, animals have been subject to systematic killings and atrocities in all areas of our interaction with them but especially in our “food” system via industrial animal “farming”. We have an opportunity to spark a movement to end factory farming around the nation starting right here in Berkeley!
Join us for a canvassing event hosted by Animal Rights For Palestine to help pass this groundbreaking measure and elect our steadfast ally to the pro-Palestine movement. We will meet at the Berkeley Animal Rights Center - West at 2414 6th St, Berkeley CA to brief, get turfs, buddy up and go out to door knock or lit drop!
What: An event hosted by Animal Rights For Palestine (AR4Pal) and Jovanka Beckles For CA Senate D7 meet to lit drop and door knock to get voters to commit to voting for Jovanka For State Senate and yes on a CAFO ban in Berkeley.
When: August 19th @ 5pm-8pm
Where: Berkeley Animal Rights Center - West, 2414 6th St. Berkeley CA
Learn more about the Berkeley @yesonmeasuredd here: http://www.YesOnMeasureDD.com
Learn more about @jovankabeckles For CA State Senate here: https://jovanka4casenate.com
For more information: https://www.instagram.com/p/C-vhqWlSR3W/
Added to the calendar on Fri, Aug 16, 2024 2:26PM
Liberal endorsements
Sat, Aug 17, 2024 7:58AM
